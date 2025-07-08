Wings Coach Addresses Paige Bueckers Status After Hard Hit to Head

The Dallas Wings fell to 6-14 on the 2025 WNBA season after getting blown out by the Phoenix Mercury on July 7, losing by a score of 102-72.

It was a frustrating overall performance from Dallas. But there is more concern about the status of star guard Paige Bueckers, who took a hit to the head from Mercury player Kalani Brown while going for a layup at one point in the game.

While no foul was called, Bueckers was clearly shaken up after the contact, looking to rub her ear where Brown hit her while getting up and back on defense. And a TikTok that @espnW posted makes it look pretty obvious that Bueckers (who finished with just 11 points in 24 minutes played) was hit on the head by Brown during the layup, which the referees missed.

another angle shows that paige got hit in the head. I don’t understand how they didn’t call a foul on an elbow straight to the head. smh. pic.twitter.com/o6lEU47oA3 — 💌 (@babymarri11) July 8, 2025

Wings coach Chris Koclanes spoke with the media after Monday's loss and was asked about how Bueckers is doing after taking the hard hit.

"Yup. We talked to her here, she's feeling okay," Koclanes said, per an X post from Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.

Chris Koclanes' full answer on how Paige Bueckers is feeling after taking a hard hit during tonight's game:



"Yup. We talked to her here, she's feeling okay." https://t.co/KsU3j1H0s7 — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) July 8, 2025

While to head injury to any player in any sport is concerning, it's perhaps especially so for Bueckers, as she missed several games earlier this season because she was in concussion protocol.

The Wings have a relatively quick turnaround, as they face that Chicago Sky on July 9. Therefore, Dallas' training staff will surely be keeping a close eye on how Bueckers recovers from this hit to the head, and fans would be wise to look out for updates on her status as Wednesday's game approaches.

