Wings Coach Reveals What Put Paige Bueckers in Concussion Protocol
On May 30, the Wings announced that star rookie guard Paige Bueckers will miss at least the next two games (the first of which is coming against the Chicago Sky on May 31) because she has been placed in concussion protocol.
This news was both concerning and surprising for the women's basketball community. It was concerning because any time a head injury enters the equation, there's always a level of fear and caution that comes with it. And it was surprising because Bueckers played 36 minutes during Dallas' May 29 game against the Sky, and was on the court, seemingly fine, when the game ended.
This is why there was interest about when exactly Bueckers began experiencing the symptoms that led to her being placed in concussion protocol. And Wings head coach Chris Koclanes addressed this when speaking with the media on May 31.
"You know, she didn’t really say anything. And then yesterday, after the game, she said she was feeling like she had a headache," Koclanes said when asked about what put Bueckers in concussion protocol, according to a YouTube video from Moreau Sports Media Prod Co.
"And then [Bueckers] said a couple things about 'I was hit this time, that time.' And so that was the first of it. So once that was said, they went right to the doctor and [placed her in concussion protocol]."
This doesn't necessarily shed a ton of light on the root or severity of Bueckers' headache. But the bottom line is that the organization clearly took the utmost caution in electing to sit Bueckers for their next two contests.
It will be interesting to see how the Wings fare against Chicago without Bueckers on Saturday, especially after having lost to them just two days ago.