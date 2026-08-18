Wings Player's Postgame Response Suggests Jose Fernandez Problems Amid Skid

The Dallas Wings' 78-70 loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Monday night marked Dallas' eighth loss in their last 11 games. They are now 20-16 on the season. And despite still being in good playoff position, the team is clearly heading in the wrong direction at a crucial point in the season.

When speaking to the media postgame, Wings forward Alanna Smith was asked whether Dallas was still trying to find the optimal frontcourt combinations for matchup-specific situations.

“That’s probably a question for coach, I think. Yeah. We just do what we’re instructed," Smith replied.

Full exchange and answer:



“That’s probably a question for coach, I think. Yeah. We just do what we’re instructed.” https://t.co/TaziK9XzyU pic.twitter.com/qsUQVxuEaH — christan (no i), ß (@ChristanWNBA) August 18, 2026

Why Alanna Smith's 'Question For Coach' Response Could Suggest Bigger Wings Issues

Perhaps this answer from Smith should be expected. After all, it isn't her who sets the game plans. But her blunt way of passing the question off to her head coach (whose postgame press conference lasted less than three minutes and didn't take questions via Zoom) and Smith's seemingly resigned manner seem to suggest there's something deeper going on than just this isolated response.

To be fair, this is all just speculation. And the fact that Smith is having a disappointing individual season could factor into any frustration she might have. And perhaps her response was nothing but the manifestation of this.

But when a team regresses instead of improving throughout the course of a season, there's usually a reason why. There's no question that Dallas has dealt with some unfortunate injuries to key players, but it's not like their roster has been decimated by unavailable players.

Fernandez also raised eyebrows with a response he gave when asked about Awak Kuier's recent effort and contributions after the Wings' most recent loss before facing the Valkyries. He seemed not to hear the question being asked about Kuier, but his answer still would likely not have been well received by his players.

Perhaps most will come out about this as the season goes on, or there will be clearer indications of Fernandez's standing among the Wings' locker room. What's for sure is that there is a clear disconnect among Wings players on the court, and that often points to broader issues that could include Dallas' first-year head coach.

The Wings still have time to turn things around and put themselves in a position to make a postseason run. But if there are issues with Fernandez, those will need to be fixed before this potential run takes place. If not, then Dallas will have some questions to address heading into the offseason.