Wings Star Advises Paige Bueckers to 'Be More Aggressive' on Offense

One reason why many fans were excited to see former UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers get drafted by the Dallas Wings with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft is because it meant she'd get to pair with Wings star Arike Ogunbowale, who is one of the most lethal scorers in all of women's basketball.

There was a lot of intrigue about how well Bueckers and Ogunbowale would fit with each other, especially given how much Ogunbowale likes to shoot. However, Arike explained that she wants Bueckers to be as aggressive as possible during her June 13 appearance on Sue Bird's Bird's Eye podcast.

"She got the [midrange shot] perfected. It's so clean, too," Ogunbowale said of Bueckers on the podcast. "So I think her having that, and obviously she can shoot from far. But her having that middie is definitely huge, for sure."

When Bird asked Arike when advice she has been able to give Bueckers, she said, "Just be more aggressive. Because here, it's like, you need to score. You need to score. And you're a scorer. I know she has that mindset, and people saw, especially in that [UConn national championship] run, she started going crazy. She was looking really good.

"So it's just like, be aggressive. Score. Nobody will ever get mad at you doing this, taking shots. Because that's what we need from you, truly," Ogunbowale added.

Arike talking about Paige pic.twitter.com/20ypFhJ17V — ell (@creampuffs_5) June 13, 2025

Bueckers certainly took Arike's advice during the team's June 11 game against the Mercury, as she scored a WNBA career-high 35 points on 13 of 19 shooting from the field.

Recommended Reading: