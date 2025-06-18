Wings Star Arike Ogunbowale Squashes Geno Auriemma Beef With Postgame Exchange

Before she was a certified bucker-getter for the Dallas Wings, star guard Arike Ogunbowale became a college basketball legend for her run during the 2018 NCAA Tournament with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Arike drained two consecutive game-winning buzzer beaters in the Elite Eight and the Final Four of that NCAA tournament, with the Final Four shot coming against Geno Auriemma and a stacked UConn Huskies squad. Notre Dame ended up winning the NCAA championship that year.

Nobody does buzzer-beaters like Arike Ogunbowale. pic.twitter.com/M6q4VdRpKC — ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2018

This shot against UConn seemed personal for Ogunbowale, which stemmed from a social media exchange between her and Auriemma during her college recruitment process.

When Ogunbowale was still in high school, she tweeted her recruiting list, "My Top 5 (alphabetical order): Louisville, Notre Dame, Ohio State, UCLA, Wisconsin".

14 minutes after that was published, Auriemma (whose UConn squad was not mentioned on that list) tweeted, "Stay tuned for my list of the 5 players I saw the past 7 days that I have zero interest in recruiting.... #whatajoke".

While it's unconfirmed what exactly Auriemma's tweet was about, it seems pretty obvious that he took issue with Ogunbowale's initial post.

Ogunbowale has since laughed this off. And if Auriemma hasn't yet put this moment behind him, it seems he has done so on Tuesday, after being in attendance for Arike and her former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers' WNBA game against the Golden State Valkyries.

This was shown with an X post from Arike that wrote, "dapped up Geno after the game. the beef is officially over 😭😂".

dapped up Geno after the game. the beef is officially over 😭😂 — Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O) June 18, 2025

The post is currently going viral, and shows that even decade-long beefs are capable of being squashed.

