WNBA Champion Breanna Stewart Undergoes Minor Knee Procedure After Unrivaled Season
Breanna Stewart wrapped up her inaugural season for the Unrivaled League on Monday and then underwent successful surgery three days later.
The co-founder of Unrivaled and New York Liberty star had a successful minor scope on her right meniscus per multiple sources, and Stewart shared a photo capturing the moment on social media. Alexa Philippou of ESPN reported Stewart will be back on the court for training camp on April 27.
In the caption of Stewart's post, she shouts out to the people who got her through Unrivaled, as it seems this was an issue that ailed her during the season. Despite dealing with the injury, she averaged 19.1 points and 11 rebounds for Mist BC, appearing in all 14 games for the team.
The Mist was led by Stewart and also included Jewell Loyd, Rickea Jackson, Courtney Vandersloot, DiJionai Carrington and Aaliyah Edwards. It wasn't the season the team had hoped for, finishing 5-9. While they went on a three-game winning streak at the end of February, they were ultimately eliminated from playoff contention after a loss to the Lunar Owls.
This isn't the first time that Stewart has dealt with injury, though she has been relatively healthy of late in her career. However, she was previously plagued by Achilles tendon issues. She suffered a ruptured right Achilles in 2019 and had a procedure in 2021 for a minor repair and reinforcement of the left Achilles.
The ruptured Achilles in 2019 caused her to miss the entire next WNBA season, as she suffered the injury while playing for Russian club Dynamo Kursk in the EuroLeague Final Four. But since then Stewart has been mostly injury free.
At 30 years old she still is a force in the league and averaged 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds in the Liberty's championship season. The Liberty are looking forward to having her back healthy to begin a WNBA title defense.