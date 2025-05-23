WNBA Fans Believe Kamilla Cardoso's Bad Body Language Sums Up Sky State
The Chicago Sky have been historically bad through their first two games of the 2025 WNBA regular season. Their having lost their first two games (to the Indiana Fever on May 17 and the New York Liberty on May 22) by a combined 60 points is the two-game stretch to start a season in league history.
It has to be noted that both Indiana and New York are expected to be two of the league's best teams this season. However, after the offseason acquisitions Chicago made, they were also expected to at least compete for a playoff spot. And while the season is still young and they could certainly turn things around, this brutal first week doesn't bode well.
Blowout losses aside, second-year center Kamilla Cardoso has had a frustrating two games. She's currently averaging 6.5 points per game (down from 9.8 last year) and is having a tough time getting her teammates to deliver her the ball in the post.
And Cardoso's frustration appeared to boil over at several points against the Liberty, which was shown through her body language. Fans took quick notice of this on social media, with several clips of Cardoso looking upset on the court going viral.
One Cardoso fan account posted a video of her giving up mid-play after not getting a pass in the post, despite being guarded by a guard. The post was captioned, "😅".
"It’s the way kamilla just walks away 😭😭😭," another fan wrote along with a clip of Cardoso starting to walk back on defense while Angel Reese was repeatedly getting shots up in the post and getting her own rebounds.
A third fan wrote, "I’ve seen multiple instances of INSANELY bad (but understandable) body language by Kamilla Cardoso when Angel Reese is doing her Angel Reese thing.
"I’m sure she feels annoyed not getting the ball more.
"Trouble in paradise?"
One would imagine this body language display will be noticed and addressed by the Sky's coaching staff.