WNBA Fans Criticize Wings Coach for Paige Bueckers Leadership Comment
Paige Bueckers emerged as a leader both on and off the court during the latter half of her college career with the UConn Huskies. And this leadership was a crucial part of UConn winning the 2025 NCAA championship last month.
It seems that Bueckers' leadership has already translated to the Dallas Wings, where she was selected with the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft. This was conveyed by Wings forward NaLyssa Smith, who said during her May 7 Wings media day press conference, "Paige, she has been a great leader so far. No matter that she's younger than us, she's still our point guard."
Wings first-year head coach Chris Koclanes seemed to echo Smith's sentiment when speaking with the media on May 12. When asked about Bueckers' leadership, he said, "I think [Bueckers] is a leader. I think everyone on this team is a leader. And I'm empowering them to lead where they're from and to lead in their own ways," per an X post from Moreau Sports Media Prod Co.
"And I think as Paige gets more and more comfortable with her teammates and finding her voice, she'll become more of a verbal leader. And as of right now, it's a little bit more by example," he continued.
This response — specifically Koclanes saying everyone on the Wings is a leader — isn't sitting well with fans.
"'She is a leader, everyone on this team is a leader'
"If everyone is a leader then no one is. You can have a few leaders. That doesn't mean everyone.
"The whole org is gonna have to get comfortable with Paige being a star (along w Arike) & that doesn't discredit their teammates," one fan wrote in a post that has more likes than Koclanes' initial comment.
Another fan added, "I don’t get how he can say everyone is a leader tho? That doesn’t work…"
"Everyone can’t be a leader.. this man’s democracy gimmick needs to end.. let’s see how the season plays out before I talk further," added a third.
It will be interesting to see how the Wings' leadership, both on the court and on the sidelines, turns out this season.