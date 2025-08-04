WNBA Fans Cry for Consistency After Valkyries Player Ejected for Shoulder Shot

The officiating in the WNBA is no stranger to criticism. This season, coaches, players, and fans alike have cried from the mountaintops for one thing—consistency.

During Sunday’s matchup between the Golden State Valkyries and the Las Vegas Aces, Valkyries forward Janelle Salaün was hit with a flagrant-2 foul and ejected in the final seconds of the second quarter after delivering a hard shoulder shot to Jewell Loyd of the Aces.

If you want to see why she was ejected... https://t.co/PFqZoA2DD9 pic.twitter.com/GRcjO02Zfv — Cristian (@DouBasket28) August 3, 2025

While some dubbed the call “weak,” most saw it as valid, but were upset about the failure to remain consistent in who they issue these fouls on, namely when it comes to the physicality directed at Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Fans Expose Officiating and Call Out Inconsistent Treatment Towards Caitlin Clark

“No consistency in this league at all. Mabrey's action here were far worse and she wasn't ejected,” one user on X posted, referring to a July 17 altercation where Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey shoved Clark to the ground during a timeout, but was only issued a technical, and remained in the game.

no consistency in this league at all. Mabrey's action here were far worse and she wasn't ejected. pic.twitter.com/pQPNnWhcrx — Shark 🏀 (@sharkiowa) August 3, 2025

Another posted, “Weren’t they doing this to Caitlin (Clark) all of last year? And not even calling them fouls.”

First thing I thought of after Salaün got ejected was precisely this play



I can see why this (Janelle's) was an ejection but Mabrey's push was worse for sure — Cristian (@DouBasket28) August 3, 2025

To add context, about three minutes before the altercation in Sunday’s game, Salaün and Loyd had been face to face, chirping at one another, which gave the idea that the shoulder shove could have been intentional on Salaün’s part.

With clear wind-up, and in the direction of a players neck/head, it’s no surprise Salaün was ejected. But the league now finds itself once again in the crosshairs—not for the call itself, but for the inconsistency in how these calls are handed out, and who receives them.

As physicality continues to be a major talking point across the WNBA, fans, players and coaches are all calling for more uniform enforcement of rules, regardless of who’s involved. Until the league addresses the mounting concerns, every hard foul, every no-call, and every ejection may only add more fuel to frustrations.

Recommended Reading: