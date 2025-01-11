WNBA Fans Debate Aces Star Kelsey Plum's Ideal Free Agency Destination
Numerous people within the women's basketball community believe that two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum is going to leave the Las Vegas Aces in favor of a new team this offseason.
One of these people is ESPN writer Kevin Pelton, whose "bold" WNBA free agency prediction in a January 10 article was, "The Valkyries trade a package including the No. 5 pick to land Plum as the face of the franchise -- reuniting her with former Aces assistant coach Nakase, now Golden State's head coach."
In addition to Golden State, teams like the Los Angeles Sparks, Seattle Storm, Chicago Sky, and Indiana Fever have all been deemed potential landing spots for Plum. However, it's important to note that the 30-year-old is almost certainly going to receive a core designation from the Aces this month, which means that she could only join a new team as part of a sign-and-trade.
Still, it appears that Plum might be on the move. And fans are debating where her best fit would be.
Women's Fastbreak on SI's Robin Lundberg posted, "Kelsey Plum being on the move seems very possible via speculation from many reputable reporters," on X January 10.
In the post's replies, one person wrote, "My money is on she ends up in SF with Golden State."
"To LA. She wants to reunite with Amaya 🥰," added another, referencing the young daughter of Sparks standout Dearica Hamby, who played for the Aces with Plum for several years and who Plum had a great relationship with.
Ken Swift added, "If the Fever lost [Kelsey Mitchell], KP would be the only logical replacement."
Plum — who was slated to take part in Unrivaled before backing out in December — will be one of the most compelling players to keep an eye on throughout the rest of this WNBA offseason.