WNBA Fans Loving Aces' Apparent Bam Adebayo Reference Upon A'ja Wilson Record
The Las Vegas Aces improved to 23-13 on the WNBA regular season after defeating Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever by a score of 86-75 on Wednesday.
With this win, the two-time defending WNBA champions have secured five victories in their last six games and appear to be peaking at the perfect time.
Aces superstar and WNBA MVP favorite A'ja Wilson was fantastic in the win, scoring 27 points and adding 12 rebounds to her tally.
At one point in the second quarter, Wilson broke the WNBA single season scoring record by scoring her 941st point of the year, which passes the 939 points that Storm star guard Jewell Loyd set in 2023.
The Aces' social media team posted an X video of Wilson's record-breaking shot that included the caption, "𝐁𝐀𝐌! 💥
THERE IT IS. @_ajawilson22 has the single greatest scoring season in @WNBA history! 👏"
While the caption could be a sheer coincidence, fans are convinced that the Aces were making a sly reference to Wilson's alleged relationship with Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo.
X user @T_RA1N wrote, "y’all messy with the “BAM”," along with a GIF of actor Kenan Thompson laughing during a Saturday Night Live skit.
Another X user posted a photo of Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who went viral last week for calling out Wilson's presence at a ceremony where Adebayo earned a key to the city.
A third fan posted a GIF of comedian Druski saying "What do you mean by that?" with the caption, "Hmm BAM you say".
Regardless of the Aces' true intentions with the historic post's caption, fans are getting a good chuckle out of it.