WNBA Fans Sense Candace Parker Shade in Cryptic Angel Reese Post

Reese appeared to respond to Parker's controversial ranking of her in the "C-Tier" of WNBA players.
Jul 29, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) drives to the basket as Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) defends in the first half at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

WNBA legend Candace Parker made headlines this week when she defended her placement of Angel Reese in the “C-Tier” of her WNBA player rankings.

Parker initially made her rankings as part of a game with Complex Sports and offered an explanation of Reese’s placement on the premiere episode of the Post Moves podcast which she co-hosts with Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston.  

“What player are you taking Angel Reese over, of those that I just listed?” Parker asked.

A few hours after that clip was uploaded, Reese posted a cryptic tweet that fans seem to believe is in response to Parker’s comments. 

“Clout is one helluva DRUG. Like it really gets to a point,” Reese said.

Reese might not have named names in her tweet, but the replies certainly were more direct in their criticism of Parker.

“Candace is ruining her legacy coming at you foul like this,” one fan wrote.

“Yeah Candace is getting weird. Stop showing her love it’s not reciprocated,” another said.

Reese also appeared to delete a repost of a fan tweet seemingly aimed at Parker.

“I’d be mad too if a girl who was beautiful, rich, famous, and well-liked among her peers comes in to break my records, gets promotion/brand deals I couldn’t get, and then has the audacity to steal my vet. I’d be bitter,” the post read.

Reese made her return to action last night against the Mystics after missing the previous two games with a back issue. 

Although the Sky fell 103-86, Parker’s comments didn’t seem to have an effect on Reese’s play as she posted her league-leading 17th double-double of the season with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Nick Guzman is a Fordham University alum, earning a bachelor's degree in Journalism. At Fordham, Nick spent two years as Sports Editor of the university newspaper, The Fordham Ram, in addition to calling basketball games for WFUV 90.7 FM. A native of New Jersey, he is beyond excited to contribute to Women's Fastbreak and Indiana Fever on SI!

