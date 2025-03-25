Women's Fastbreak On SI

WNBA GM Notes Biggest Concern About Drafting UConn Star Paige Bueckers

This one thing could be keeping UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers from having a perfect 2025 WNBA Draft profile.

Grant Young

Mar 24, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) on the court against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
There is very little doubt that UConn Huskies star guard Paige Bueckers will be the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft, which is held by the Dallas Wings.

Bueckers has more than earned this esteemed honor by the incredible college career she has produced. She has a well-rounded offensive skillset, can score at all three levels, is a fantastic facilitator, holds her own on defense, and has blossomed into a great leader under head coach Geno Auriemma.

But that doesn't mean Bueckers has the perfect WNBA Draft profile. And in a March 25 article from The Athletic that included quotes from anonymous WNBA General Managers about several 2025 draft-eligible guards, one GM expressed what concerns them about the Huskies superstar.

“My only concerns with Paige are physical. If she can stay healthy, I think she’s an All-Star level talent," the GM said, per an X post from The Athletic.

The GM then alluded to all the reasons why Bueckers deserves to be the top 2025 WNBA Draft pick, such as her versatile ability to play both on and off the ball, length, and defensive capability.

They concluded their sentiment with, "It’s hard to find things not to like about Paige.”

Given that Bueckers is all but certain to go No. 1 overall in the upcoming draft on Monday, April 14, perhaps more compelling is who will be taken right after her. It seems that the most likely person will be Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Olivia Miles, but there are cases to be made for several other players as well.

