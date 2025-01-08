WNBA Insider Labels Fever 'Most Intriguing' Landing Spot for Free Agent Satou Sabally
The Indiana Fever did a fantastic job of going from one of the least appealing to one of the most compelling WNBA franchises in the span of a year.
Of course, this is largely owed to them drafting Caitlin Clark in the 2024 WNBA Draft, which turned them into a playoff contender plus the most popular team in the league by a wide margin.
It has also turned the Fever into a desired destination for WNBA free agents, as WNBA insider and Chicago Sun-Times reporter Annie Costabile conveyed in a January 4 article.
"Expect the Liberty, Lynx, Aces and Fever to run the free-agency table and pick off the league’s top talent," Costabile wrote.
Those first three teams are obvious because they're the three best teams in the league. The Fever, however, are the most intriguing — especially when it comes to Dallas Wings superstar Satou Sabally.
In a January 7 article, Costabile wrote, "There is an understanding around the league that Sabally will be on the move after the Wings make her a core player this weekend, when GMs can begin sending out qualifying offers and core tags. What’s unclear is where she’ll end up."
She later added, "The Fever are the most intriguing prospective landing spot for Sabally, considering the lineup they already have in place. If the Fever’s front office is able to re-sign guard Kelsey Mitchell and secure Sabally, the team would become a title contender overnight."
This is far from the first time Indiana and Sabally have been connected, as the Fever's fans have been trying to recruit her for months now.
But this is the first time an insider like Costabile has linked the two sides. And while she seems to be speculating, Costabile has a penchant for being correct about these things.