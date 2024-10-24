WNBA Star Satou Sabally Likes Free Agency Recruiting Pitch From Indiana Fever Fans
This upcoming WNBA offseason is going to be one of the most compelling in the league's history.
Not only is the Unrivaled 3x3 Women's Basketball League around to get (most of) the WNBA's top players back on the court, but there are also many superstars entering free agency.
Among these is former Dallas Wings standout Satou Sabally. In 15 games this season (she missed the first half of the 2024 campaign with a shoulder injury), Sabally averaged 17.9 points per game and shot a whopping 45.2% from three-point range.
Sabally would be the perfect fit for the Indiana Fever. Their biggest positional need is a perimeter player who can consistently hit three's, generate her own offense, and has enough size to guard multiple positions well. Sabally does all of this — and is still just 26 years old.
Sabally has had high praise for Fever superstar Caitlin Clark in the past. And if her recent social media activity is any indication, she seems very open to the idea of joining Indiana via free agency.
Sabally posted a TikTok on Thursday where she said, "Yesterday, my sister [Nyara Sabally] won the WNBA championship... so it's a lot of movement for me this offseason... [with] the decision to change teams. Yeah, so I'll be a free agent this year, and I just feel like this is super exciting.
Many WNBA fans congratulated Sabally on reaching this point; including some Indiana Fever fans, who alluded to her teaming up with Clark.
And Sabally 'liked' two such posts.
One of these posts wrote, "would love to see you with the Fever 🥰," while the other said. "Fever will welcome you 🤟".
It's also worth noting that Sabally (who is at the Liberty's championship parade with her sister on Thursday) also liked one New York Liberty post that wrote, "Potentially both Bally sisters going to be in NY with sab 👀👀👀 running that oregon team back."
When another fan commented, "Satou please stay in Dallas!! Either way I’ll always support," she responded by saying, "Dallas will always be my first real American Hometown".
Sounds like Sabally is ready for a new home, and Indiana appears to be top of mind.