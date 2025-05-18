WNBA Issues Statement on 'Alleged Hateful Fan Comments' at Fever vs Sky Game
During the third quarter of the Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever game in Indianapolis, Caitlin Clark received a flagrant foul for, "wind up, impact, and follow through for the extension of the left hand to [Angel] Reese's back, which is deemed not a legitimate basketball play, and therefore deemed unnecessary contact," according to the game's crew chief.
This flagrant foul was always going to evoke strong emotions, given how popular both Clark and Reese are and considering their long-standing rivalry with each other. And when Reese went up to shoot her two free throws for the flagrant, the entire Gainbridge Arena erupted in a chorus of boos. Reese missed her first free throw, then made the second.
One day later, the WNBA issued a statement about Saturday's game, which reporters are conveying has to do with allegations of things said to Reese during the contest.
Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile shared a WNBA statement that wrote, "The following is a statement from the WNBA regarding yesterday's game in Indianapolis:
"'The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or society. We are aware of the allegations are are looking in to the matter.'"
Costabile followed this up with a post that wrote, "Sources with knowledge of the situation say this statement is in response to allegations of racial comments directed at Angel Reese by fan(s) in the crowd.
"It is not in response to the take foul that was upgraded to a flagrant 1."
It would seem that there's more still to come from this developing story.