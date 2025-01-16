WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie Credits Caitlin Clark for Indiana Fever Upgrade Announcement
The Indiana Fever are poised to make some massive announcements over the next few weeks as it pertains to their offseason roster decisions.
The players they decide to pursue and ultimately sign once WNBA free agency begins on February 1 have a chance to cement them as WNBA championship contenders in 2025.
However, an announcement Indiana made on January 16 has most likely cemented them as a top-tier free agency destination for years to come, starting in 2027.
According to an official press release on the Fever team website, "Pacers Sports & Entertainment today released plans to break ground this summer on a state-of-the-art, $78 million exclusive sports performance center for the Indiana Fever in the heart of downtown Indianapolis.
"Construction of the three-story, 108,000-square-foot, world-class training complex is expected to begin in August 2025 and open before the 2027 WNBA season. The Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center will be part of the PS&E campus and connected by skybridge to the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage and Gainbridge Fieldhouse."
This performance center — which will include amenities such as a yoga and Pilates area, a full-service kitchen, a spa-like retreat with massage, several hydrotherapy pools, a hair and nail salon, childcare space, and a podcast and content production studio, to name a few — surely would not have been possible without all the attention (and ensuing revenue) Caitlin Clark has brought to the Fever throughout her one season there.
WNBA legend Lisa Leslie was quick to credit Clark for her impact on this massive announcement in the comments section of an Instagram post from @espnW announcing the new facility.
"Wow!! The impact of @caitlinclark22 has really been a game changer!! Love ❤️ it!!" Leslie wrote in the comment.
Leslie has made it apparent in the past how much of a fan she is of Clark. So it's no surprise she's giving Clark her flowers once again in the wake of this groundbreaking news.