WNBA Star Asserts Ex-UConn Guard Kaitlyn Chen 'Wasn't Good Enough' to Make Valkyries
When former UConn Huskies guard Kaitlyn Chen was selected by the Golden State Valkyries with the No. 30 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, both UConn and Golden State fans were ecstatic and super happy for Chen earning this opportunity to prove her worth in the world's best women's basketball league.
Given the comments that Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase had about Chen during training camp, many believed that she had a good shot of making the team's regular season roster.
Although that belief came crashing down on May 14, when it was announced that Chen had been waived by the team before the 2025 began. This announcement had many fans upset, as they felt like Golden State might have been using Chen for promotion over the past month or so while not having any real intention of keeping her on the team.
This was the sentiment that TikTok user @emmasdilemmas98 shared in a May 14 post, putting the Valkyries franchise on blast for using Chen for "clout".
However, this prompted a comment from Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally, who wrote in the post's replies, "Girl, she got a chance. Thats more than others get. And to promote her, and share her culture is amazing. She was introduced to the fanbase. She got waived bc she wasn't good enough yet."
Sabally is getting a lot of criticism for these comments, which she probably could have kept to herself.
There's no doubt that the UConn Huskies fan base, who has always remained loyal to Chen, isn't going to let Sabally forget about this anytime soon.