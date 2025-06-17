WNBA Star Doesn't Hesitate When Picking Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese's Skill Set

Given their iconic, long-standing rivalry, 23-year-old WNBA superstars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will likely never be able to escape comparisons about their respective playing careers. However, the biggest reason why these comparisons are sometimes shunned is that Clark and Reese play completely different positions and therefore have vastly different skill sets.

Then again, Reese is dishing out assists and handling the ball much more this year than she did as a rookie, and Clark is still a very solid rebounder for being a guard. But the bottom line is that what Reese brings to the court is something unique to what Clark provides.

However, this doesn't necessarily mean their respective skill sets can't be compared, or at least chosen between. This is exactly what Los Angeles Sparks standout Dearica Hamby did during a May appearance on Whistle's Spa Day show.

At one point in the show, Hamby was asked, "Would you rather have Caitlin Clark's passing ability or Angel Reese's rebounding ability?"

With no hesitation, Hamby said, "Caitlin Clark's passing ability."

When asked why, Hamby said, "I can already rebound enough. I could be a better passer."

Given that Hamby is also a forward like Reese, her electing to have Clark's passing ability makes a lot of sense, if only because it would round out her all-around abilities. But it's still cool to hear how highly Hamby thinks of what Clark can do with the ball in her hands.

Hamby's Sparks squad faces Clark's Fever for the first time this season on June 26.

