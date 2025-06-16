WNBA Star Makes Rare Angel Reese Claim

The most discussed aspects of Chicago Sky second-year star Angel Reese's game on the court are her generational rebounding ability and shooting struggles (especially close to the basket). However, Reese has displayed several other clear improvements to her skill set this season. And these manifested in an extremely successful June 15 game against the Connecticut Sun.

Reese recorded the first triple-double of her WNBA career in Chicago's 78-66 victory over Connecticut, as she produced 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists. While scoring and rebounding double-doubles are typical for Reese, her producing 11 assists in a game is an extremely impressive accomplishment, especially because she's a post player.

But this was possible because Reese has spent much more time with the ball in her hands this season, as she often dribbles the ball up herself after securing a rebound. Her ability to do so (which is a testament to her ball-handling) has caught the attention of Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally, who has earned the nickname "Unicorn" because of her guard-like skillset while being a wing player.

And Sabally paid Reese a rare compliment when Lisa Leslie asked her whether she sees any other players in the WNBA who could also have the "Unicorn" nickname during a June 12 episode of Leslie's Between the Lines podcast.

"I like Angel, because she is really a 6'5" post that brings the ball up," Sabally said. "That was something that made me stand out a little bit, that you are this tall and you can bring up the ball, and you can actually like, set up a play."

It's cool to hear how Reese's improvements are catching the attention of her peers.

