WNBA superstar Jonquel Jones made history on Tuesday, November 17 in Washington, D.C.

The 6-foot-6-inch New York Liberty power forward/center became the first former George Washington University women's basketball player to have their jersey retired.



The 32-year-old Jones said she was honored to have her jersey retired by George Washington University. "I didn't imagine the type of impact this place would have on me," she said.

The No. 35 jersey that Jones wore at GWU was raised to the rafters prior to the Revolutionaries' 83-73 loss to Temple at the Charles E. Smith Center in Foggy Bottom. It was a full-circle moment for Jones and Temple head coach Diane Richardson who was Jones' legal guardian and coached her both in high school and in college.

Jones, who helped guide the women's basketball program to a pair of A-10 regular-season and tournament championships, said she had some fond memories from her time at GW. Jones was also integral in helping the then-Colonials make a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances during her tenure.

"Those things really stick with you more than anything else," said Jones.

Richardson, who resides in the Washington, D.C. area, described the night as a "surreal" experience.

"I probably haven't slept in the last couple days knowing I was coming back home and J[onquel] was getting her jersey retired," Richardson admitted.

Jones, who was born in the Bahamas, moved to the United States as a teenager to attend the Riverdale Baptist School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. During her high school days, Jones competed for the Crusaders' nationally ranked girls basketball program and earned WBCA All-American honors. She was also named the Gatorade Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Year and earned The Washington Post's All-Met Player of the Year honor. Jones helped guide Riverdale Baptist to a 35-2 record during her senior campaign while averaging 15.7 points and 15.6 rebounds per game.



Sam Caldwell, a first-year head coach at Archbishop Carroll High School (Washington, D.C.), was also in attendance at the jersey retirement ceremony. The Northern California native has known Jones since her high school days in Prince George's County, Maryland. Caldwell, who spent three years as the lead assistant on Diane Richardson's coaching staff at Riverdale Baptist, said it "was a very nice ceremony."

As a teenager, Jones lived with the Richardson family that included Diane and her husband, Larry. The Richardsons were both in attendance at the jersey retirement ceremony along with Jonquel's parents, Preston and Ettamae Jones.

During her high school years, Jones spent countless hours honing her game on the basketball court.

"She was out there all hours of the night shooting baskets," recalled Diane Richardson. "She woke us up in the morning shooting baskets but she worked really, really hard."

Her WNBA accolades include being the only player in WNBA history to win All-Star MVP, regular-season MVP and Finals MVP.

During her college days, Jones helped guide George Washington to a pair of Atlantic 10 Conference regular season and tournament championships in 2015 and 2016. She was named both the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year and the Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year in 2015. In 2024, Jones, who graduated from the university in 2019, was inducted into the GW Athletics Hall of Fame.

"I am just so proud of her," said Richardson, who coached Jones at Riverdale Baptist from 2009-12 and George Washington from 2012-16, "just raising her for 18 years just knowing how hard she worked and pushing her and she still worked and worked and worked and worked. And this was great for me to see her rewarded for all of that effort. People don't know the behind the scenes of how hard she worked and I think this recognizes that she has done that."

Richardson said she was not surprised by the success that Jones has had in the sport of basketball because she knew she was a special player as a teenager.

Richardson's message to the teenage Jones was simple. "If you work hard," the coach explained, "everything that you want in life will come to you and she did that."