WNBA Stars Call for Halt After Second Viral On-Court Sex Toy Incident

There have been endless on-court viral moments in the WNBA, but none as unique as a rogue sex object making a second official appearance in a game.

During Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Valkyries and Chicago Sky, the game came to a brief halt after something... unexpected hit the floor. Chicago’s Kia Nurse was dribbling the ball down the court when a whistle blew, with players looking to the referees in confusion. Cameras panned and caught the object in question: a bright green rubber phallus casually resting out of bounds––like it had a courtside seat.

ANOTHER GREEN GILDO WAS THROWN AT THE GAME 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zSkWp0TcW1 — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) August 2, 2025

As exceptionally unusual as the incident is, this wasn’t the first time the WNBA had to deal with such “equipment…” this week.

On July 29, the Valkyries were in Atlanta facing off against the Dream when the same type of object––even the same color––was tossed to the middle of the court by a fan in the arena. The play continued until the ball went out of bounds and arena officials then investigated.

Someone threw a green dildo on the court during a WNBA game tonight. pic.twitter.com/mFSESW6cfE — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 30, 2025

Flying Sex Toy Goes Viral After Second Incident In the WNBA In One Week

Needless to say, social media flooded with memes and comments surrounding the incidents.

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham took to X saying, “stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us.” Whether the comment was made in jest or a serious plea is unknown, but some remarked on the danger is presents to players on the court saying, "I know the dildo situation is funny but lets be honest, it's dangerous for the players..."

Sophie Cunningham is afraid of being hurt by a dildo:



“stop throwing dildos on the court... you're going to hurt one of us” pic.twitter.com/HGmdJhwBiE — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) August 2, 2025

And Chicago Sky's Elizabeth Williams sent a blunt message in the post game interview Friday saying, "It's super disrespectful. I don't get the point of it. It's really immature. Whoever's doing it really needs to grow up."

Others turned the situation using comedic relief, with one user posting, “The Golden State Valkyries are 2-0 when someone throws a lime green dildo on the court.”

The Golden State Valkyries are 2-0 when someone throws a lime green dildo on the court. — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) August 2, 2025

The repeat offense is starting to make the mysterious green object feel like a budding WNBA trend.

Similarly, in the NHL, Detroit Red Wings fans have a longstanding tradition of sneaking in raw squids and hurling them onto the ice that began in 1952. In 1998, two fans were actually ejected from a game after hiding a catfish in one of their undergarments and then tossing the fish out onto the ice at a Predators game.

As a lifetime hockey fan, I thought it was surreal to see the octopus hit the ice at the Delta Center during a Red Wings game. As an Utah Hockey Club fan, I was not impressed. #conflicted pic.twitter.com/VxouI7TQMu — Jay Stevens (@Jaysus28) March 25, 2025

It’s unclear how or why the adult toy made it into the arena, or what the inspiration was behind it, but it remains to be seen whether this trend gets nipped in the bud—or continues to bounce into WNBA lore.

Recommended Reading: