Fever's Sophie Cunningham Sends Blunt Message on Second Sex Toy Thrown on WNBA Court

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham did not hold back in giving thoughts on another NSFW green object being thrown onto a WNBA court.
Aug 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) points to her teammates during the first half against the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Aug 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) points to her teammates during the first half against the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The WNBA world was left with jaws dropped after a NSFW object was thrown on to the court during a Golden State Valkyries win over the Dream in Atlanta on Tuesday.

The image of the lime green sex toy went viral of course, but most observers assumed this would be an isolated incident. However, that was not the case—as another such object was thrown onto the floor from the stands, again during a Valkyries game. But this time it happened in Chicago.

Yet, given this has become a bit of a trend, players not involved in the contest (a Valkyries win over the Sky) have also weighed in. That includes Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham.

Sophie Cunningham Calls for Halt to WNBA Sex Toy Trend

Cunningham is known for not holding her tongue. This includes what she had to say immediately after an Indiana Fever win over the Dallas Wings, where she quickly took to social media to send a blunt message about this second sex toy incident.

"stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us." Cunningham posted to her X account.

If any WNBA player was going to put it so simply and effectively, it would be Sophie. The Fever standout has become a major star this season in large part due to said unabashed honesty.

This has led to numerous endorsements and increased notoriety. However, Cunningham brings that same attitude to the basketball court. And her feisty on-court play and shooting has helped spur the Fever amid this recent winning streak, punctuated by a fourth straight victory over the Dallas Wings Friday.

Which is why Cunningham wants to make sure she and her WNBA peers can keep their focus when on the floor—and not have to worry about fans throwing bright green sex toys on the court.

Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN. His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his popular YouTube channel. And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak On SI and Indiana Fever On SI!

