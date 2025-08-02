Fever's Sophie Cunningham Sends Blunt Message on Second Sex Toy Thrown on WNBA Court

The WNBA world was left with jaws dropped after a NSFW object was thrown on to the court during a Golden State Valkyries win over the Dream in Atlanta on Tuesday.

The image of the lime green sex toy went viral of course, but most observers assumed this would be an isolated incident. However, that was not the case—as another such object was thrown onto the floor from the stands, again during a Valkyries game. But this time it happened in Chicago.

twice in a week i crazy 😭 and both times valkyries playing🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/R1m4wu0OHa — eleanor | euros x2 🤩 (@e__gsa) August 2, 2025

Yet, given this has become a bit of a trend, players not involved in the contest (a Valkyries win over the Sky) have also weighed in. That includes Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham.

Sophie Cunningham Calls for Halt to WNBA Sex Toy Trend

Cunningham is known for not holding her tongue. This includes what she had to say immediately after an Indiana Fever win over the Dallas Wings, where she quickly took to social media to send a blunt message about this second sex toy incident.

"stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us." Cunningham posted to her X account.

stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us. — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) August 2, 2025

If any WNBA player was going to put it so simply and effectively, it would be Sophie. The Fever standout has become a major star this season in large part due to said unabashed honesty.

This has led to numerous endorsements and increased notoriety. However, Cunningham brings that same attitude to the basketball court. And her feisty on-court play and shooting has helped spur the Fever amid this recent winning streak, punctuated by a fourth straight victory over the Dallas Wings Friday.

Which is why Cunningham wants to make sure she and her WNBA peers can keep their focus when on the floor—and not have to worry about fans throwing bright green sex toys on the court.

Recommended Reading: