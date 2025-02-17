WWE Star Calls Caitlin Clark Best Basketball Player Pro Wrestling Fit
Every professional athlete surely wants a sliver of the superstardom that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has in spades.
This was made apparent with the NBA's attempt to get Clark to participate in a three-point shooting contest during the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, which Clark respectfully declined.
However, Clark was still a topic of discussion during the NBA's 2025 All-Star festivities, which was made apparent when WWE superstar Bayley showed her love during an interview with Yahoo! Sports.
Yahoo! Sports' TikTok account posted a video of them asking Bayley, "Which men's and women's basketball players would have the best WWE superstars?"
"Well, you know, Caitlin Clark is hot right now, right? I think I'm gonna have to, might sound cliché, but I think I'm gonna have to go with her," Bayley said.
"She just has like that killer instinct in her eyes, and I think she would fit in really well with our crazy talented locker room right now."
When discussing the men's side, Bayley said, "I just mentioned Jimmy Butler, I think he has the personality for it. He's got that crazy charisma that we all want to see out of WWE superstars, so those would be my top two."
Last year, Bayley's WWE colleague Bianca Belair extended Clark an invite to participate in the 2025 Royal Rumble, which took place in Indianapolis. And the legendary Seth Rollins compared Clark to Michael Jordan during an appearance with ESPN last summer.
While Clark didn't accept Belair's 2025 Royal Rumble offer, perhaps Bayley's endorsement of her abilities will be enough to convince No. 22 to debut in the ring at some point.