A'ja Wilson Teases Signature White Tee Ahead of WNBA Playoffs
When it comes to style A'ja Wilson has gone with a simple but effective method. The Las Vegas Aces star has taken to heading into arenas for games in a plain white t-shirt. Which caught the attention of WNBA fans to the point where it became a thing.
It now appears Nike and A'ja may be capitalizing on the moment, because Wilson teased what appeared to be a signature white tee collection online.
The presumptive league MVP favorite shared a photo of a white shirt that featured her logo subtly printed on it, along with Nike branding. She added a very simple caption of, "yup", followed by emojis indicating a tease.
This is a bit of no-brainer marketing given Wilson's wardrobe caught the attention of many, so much so that she had to explain the origins of the craze. And given it got so big that rookie teammate Kate Martin also donned a white tee in honor of A'ja before a recent game Wilson missed due to injury.
NBA star Bam Adebayo, who has been linked to Wilson on many occasions, also playfully teased her about the wrinkled state of her look online as well.
All in all, the simple look has worked very well for Wilson. And now it may sell for her also.
It seems obvious what she will be wearing when she shows up for the first game of the WNBA Playoffs, as the Aces are set to take on the Seattle Storm.
Las Vegas is attempting to three-peat, and it will all surely start with A'ja rocking what is now her signature white tee.