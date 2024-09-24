Angel Reese and Usher Serenade Each Other at Concert
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese is no stranger to making celebrity appearances.
The 22-year-old former LSU Tigers standout often makes her presence felt at various pop culture events. Just this year alone, she has attended the 2024 Met Gala, the Paris Olympics, various celebrity parties in Paris, NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas, rapper G Herbo concerts along with former teammate Kysre Gondrezick in Chicago, music festival Lollapalooza in Chicago, along with many other appearances.
Given that the Sky's season is now over, fans can expect to see Reese showing up at even more events in the coming months before the Unrivaled League begins in January.
This is proven by the busy Sunday that the "Chi Barbie" had. She started the day watching the Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty WNBA playoffs game, then appeared at the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles later that day, and then the rookie went to an Usher concert that same night.
This was initially known by Reese posting videos of Usher dancing on stage on her Instagram story last night.
But what fans didn't get to see until Monday was a video that Usher posted on his Instagram story, which showed him and Reese singing to each other at one point in the concert.
X user @osmanos51951278 reposted Usher's story on their account and added the caption, "Usher posted this adorable vid of Angel singing 🥹".
Reese also reposted the video of her own Instagram story, writing, "look at me struggling to sing 😭😭".
While we've got to applaud Reese for her effort, she certainly doesn't look as comfortable singing with a microphone as she does playing on the basketball court.