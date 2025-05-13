Cameron Brink Puts Athlete Emphasis on 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Appearance
The 2025 SI Swimsuit issue features some noteworthy WNBA stars, as both Los Angeles Sparks standout Cameron Brink and Chicago Sky rookie Hailey Van Lith participated in photoshoots for the iconic institution.
And while Brink was quick to compliment Van Lith's "fire" flicks on her podcast, she also made sure to put a strong emphasis on what she hoped to accomplish amid her own appearance in the magazine, that being the work she puts in as an athlete.
Brink told SI Swim about the positive aspects of her experience and noted how the results seen on display come from the behind the scenes commitment to being a top flight athlete.
“When people look at these photos, I hope they just take away that I put a lot of work into my body, and it’s a lot of work to be a professional athlete,” Brink said. “Also, it’s hard to put your body out there, but it’s also really empowering," she added.
Of course, Brink has had to put a lot of extra work in this WNBA offseason in order to recover from the ACL injury she suffered as a rookie. But clearly she is proud of what she has already accomplished and the fruits of her labor.
Fans hopefully will get to see the Sparks star back out on the court early in the 2025 campaign. However, her presence has been a constant in the women's basketball space despite the setback, as evidenced by her stunning feature as a part of this year's edition of SI Swim.