Former UConn Star and WNBA Fashion Icon Nika Mühl Lands Under Armour Deal
Under Armour has continued to make its mark within the women's basketball world, this time with Nika Mühl.
The brand added the former UConn star to its basketball roster as Mühl signed a multi-year partnership with the apparel company. When she returns to a WNBA court for the Seattle Storm, Mühl will wear Under Armour and Curry Brand sneakers on the court.
Mühl, who is from Croatia, played four years of college basketball for UConn, and was selected 14th overall by the Seattle Storm in the 2024 WNBA Draft. But she also became known for her unique style and emerged as a fashion trendsetter in her short time playing professionally. She has earned accolades from GQ and others for her style savvy pre-game outfits. Which certainly couldn't have hurt her in linking up with Under Armour.
“The team behind the Under Armour brand is incredible,” Muhl said in a statement. “They’re so innovative, creative, and just relentless at what they do, and I align with that so much. Having grown up watching their athletes, I have seen how they really invest in them, letting them have their own vision but also helping them to grow and support their work. It’s so much more than just the logo—it’s an entire community that shares the same values I do.”
Even though Mühl didnt see the court often in Seattle, she still garnered a lot of attention during her rookie season in the WNBA. While her accolades at UConn speak for themselves. She is the program's all-time assists leader and a two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year. The latter was played up by Under Armour, given Mühl was introduced in the brand's promotion sitting behind a desk with a "Secretary of Defense" label.
Mühl is currently on the mend after suffering an ACL tear playing overseas during the WNBA offseason. However, she has obviously been keeping busy and recently returned to UConn to support Paige Bueckers and company at Senior Day. Despite the injury, Mühl is expected to be a big player in the new generation of women's basketball, as evidenced by the announcement from Under Armour.