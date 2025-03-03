Women's Fastbreak On SI

Nika Muhl Cites This Standout Trait of UConn 'Twin' Paige Bueckers at Senior Day

Former UConn Huskies star Nika Muhl showed love for Paige Bueckers.

Mar 1, 2021; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) (left) and guard Nika Muhl (right) warm up before a game against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

March 2 marked Senior Day for the UConn Huskies women's basketball team, which means that all of the Huskies' senior members of the roster received their flowers (literally) and were honored by the program.

While star guard and graduate Paige Bueckers took part in UConn's Senior Day celebration last season, she announced soon after that 2024 game ended that she planned to return to UConn for one more season.

Therefore, Sunday's game marked the second (and presumably) final time that Bueckers would make the walk for Senior Day before entering the WNBA.

In addition, Bueckers also received the rare honor of getting inducted into the Huskies of Honor program on the Gampel Pavilion wall, making her the 23rd player in program history to be included in this program.

Former Huskies guard and Bueckers' close friend Nika Muhl was in attendance during Sunday's game, seemingly to show support for her friend. Muhl was also interviewed during one portion of Fox Sports' broadcast of the game and shared some kind words about Bueckers.

"That's my twin, first of all. That's my twin. That's my best friend. That's my sister. That's family for life," Muhl said, per an X post from FOX College Hoops. "What struck me at first with her was how confident and how humble she is.

"And to this day, I feel like she's the most humble person I've ever met," Muhl continued of Bueckers. "With the amount of her accolades, the things that she's doing, she always puts others first and makes sure that everybody eats."

It's heartwarming to hear how highly Muhl speaks about her "twin" Bueckers.

Published
