PSA Grading Data Proves Caitlin Clark Runs the Basketball Map

Caitlin Clark's impact on the WNBA and women's basketball is not up for debate. In fact, her popularity has reached a point where she is arguably the face of the sport as a whole moving forward.

This was reinforced yet again through the data, the latest coming in the form of trading cards.

Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) is the company of record for grading trading cards, assigning a numeric grade of 1-10 to score the condition of a card submission. And according to PSA, no current basketball player has had more cards graded than Caitlin Clark—including NBA icons LeBron James and Steph Curry.

But Clark's dominance on the basketball collectible scene becomes even more apparent when breaking it down state-by-state, as shown by PSA's map of the most popular submissions.

Who were the most popular athletes in the grading room in 2025?



Shohei Ohtani, Caitin Clark, and Jayden Daniels topped the list at most graded for their sport by state. pic.twitter.com/Ms57wdfdjI — PSAcard (@PSAcard) January 6, 2026

Caitlin Clark Dominates Country on Trading Card Market

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts from the bench during Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PSA's graphic displaying the most graded active athletes of 2025 paints a clear picture in the basketball category, a map that screams Clark country.

Clark's cards were the most popular submission in nearly every state, with only James, Victor Wembanyama, Cooper Flagg, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander registering above her in any region.

This is absolutely insane. But 🤡🤡’s want us to believe Caitlin Clark is not the face of women’s basketball and the wnba ?? She’s looking like the face of basketball right now. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/qjBqZhRGYV pic.twitter.com/NepyGwHgrB — Michael (@mikeaalen112735) January 8, 2026

It's easy to see why this would be the case, considering Clark has reset the record for women's sports card value on several occasions since taking the WNBA by storm in her rookie season with the Indiana Fever.

The latest example being her 2024 Flawless Logowoman 1/1 rookie card that sold for $660,000, breaking her own previous women’s sports card record of $366,000.

Clark had three of the 10 most graded cards overall in 2025 and PSA President Ryan Hoge has made it clear what he thinks of the demand, explaining to USA Today how unique the Clark phenomenon is.

“Collectors can’t get enough of Caitlin Clark. Clark’s cards have generated record-breaking demand since entering the collectibles market 2.5 years ago. She’s risen to the No. 1 most-collected (active) basketball player, up from No. 6 in the top 10 in 2024. This kind of momentum in the hobby is only seen from the most elite athletes."

All this as Clark appeared in only 12 games for the Fever last season due to injury, which indicates the current landscape is likely just the beginning of her dominance over the industry.

PSA's data proves that the market for Clark is not slowing down, as the cards show she runs the basketball map.

