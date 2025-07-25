​​Caitlin Clark WNBA Rookie Card Obliterates Record With Staggering Sales Price

Caitlin Clark continues to break records even when she isn’t on the court.

On Thursday night, a signed 2024 Clark Flawless Logowoman rookie card sold for $660,000, a record sale for a women’s card.

🏆 RECORD SMASHED 🏆



Caitlin Clark’s Flawless Logowoman 1/1 Auto has just set the record for the highest-selling WNBA card in HISTORY, selling for $660,000 at @FanaticsCollect!



This cruised past the previous record (also held by Clark) of $366,000.



Unreal. 😱 pic.twitter.com/O8X2sC92VR — The Collectibles Guru (@gurucollects) July 25, 2025

This broke the previous record set in March when a 2024 Clark Panini Prizm WNBA Signatures Gold Vinyl card was sold for $366,000.

Both of those cards are labeled 1-of-1, meaning they are the only one of its kind. However, the Prizm card only includes a sticker signature while the Logowoman card has Clark’s autograph on the physical card. In the world of collectibles, on-item signatures are considered more valuable then sticker autographs.

The record-breaking Logowoman card also includes the inscription “769 points and counting,” representing the point total from Clark's Rookie of the Year campaign last season.

The hefty price tag indicates just how far valuations have come in women’s sports over the last few years. Four years ago, a Mia Hamm rookie card set the record when it was sold for only $34,440. Now, the two highest-selling women's sports cards of all-time belong to Clark.

Last night, a Caitlin Clark Logowoman rookie card sold for $660,000 at @FanaticsCollect, raising the women's sports card record by 80%.



Only four years ago, the record — $34,440 for a Mia Hamm card — stood at just 5% of today's new high watermark. pic.twitter.com/b0pDBtnmoO — Dylan Dittrich (@DylanDittrich) July 25, 2025

Clark continues to be sidelined with a groin injury. An update issued by the Fever yesterday indicated that there is no timetable available for her return, although no additional injuries or damages have been discovered.

She's played in 13 games this season and missed 12 due to injury. While Clark's stardom continues to move the needle in the world of collectibles, the Fever can't wait to have their leader healthy and back on the court.

