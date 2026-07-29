2 Potential Kelsey Plum Trades That Make Sense

It appears increasingly likely the Los Angeles Sparks will deal Kelsey Plum ahead of the August 2 deadline.

Plum, who is on a one-year deal, is reportedly not planning on re-signing with LA after the season, so trading her while they still can get value in return is prudent—especially given the Sparks surrendered the draft pick that became All-Star Dominique Malonga to acquire Plum.

Numerous WNBA franchises should be interested in Plum's services since she is one of the best scoring and creating guards in the league, but two destinations in particular stand out: The Washington Mystics and the Golden State Valkyries.

Here's a look at what a potential trade for Plum could look like for each.

Mystics Trade Lauren Betts and a 1st Round Pick

Jul 18, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Washington Mystics center Lauren Betts (51) during the first quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mystics are perhaps the cleanest pure fit for Plum. That's because Washington boasts a talented young core headlined by Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron. But what they lack is a point of attack player who can consistently initiate offense—enter Plum.

Also, the Mystics are under the cap so it won't take much maneuvering for them to make a deal. Lauren Betts doesn't fill a glaring need for Los Angeles as they still have Nneka Ogwumike, Dearica Hamby, and Cameron Brink up front, but she is a young talent that can develop and she spent her college days at UCLA. Plus, the Sparks would be wise to hold a fire-sale at the deadline and move other pieces as well.

In addition, the Mystics hold valuable draft capital. Washington has the rights to swap with the Chicago Sky in the upcoming draft. That might be too valuable a chip to trade since it could be the lottery ticket in the JuJu Watkins sweepstakes, however, the Sparks should certainly ask for it. Regardless, a future first-round pick should be put on the table by the Mystics, along with Betts.

Valkyries Trade Kayla Thornton, Juste Jocyte and a 1st

Jun 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Juste Jocyte (4) reacts after a three point basket against the Portland Fire during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Golden State Valkyries would vault to the top of the contenders list with Plum in tow. But their ability to swing a trade is not as simple as Washington's due to their cap situation.

Kayla Thornton would be the money piece to help facilitate what may need to be a more complicated trade, while Juste Jocyte was the team's first-ever WNBA Draft pick, taken at No. 5 in 2025. Jocyte didn't play at all last year and has played sparingly this season, but she could be the development value in a deal. It may require a third team or more players to be involved in order for this proposal to officially go through due to the 12-player roster minimum, but take it as the basic framework.

Of course, before surrendering too much, either team would likely want assurances Plum would sign an extension, or else the asking price should be much lower for a rental. As is, the Sparks aren't exactly rife with leverage, so these potential trades, which match money wise under the cap according to Spotrac, would be worth taking under strong consideration.