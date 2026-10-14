2026 WNBA Finals Schedule: How to Watch Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries

The 2026 WNBA Finals matchup is set between the No. 4 seed Atlanta Dream and the No. 2 Golden State Valkyries, who are only in their second season after entering the league as an expansion franchise in 2025. Both teams have a chance to claim the first championship in franchise history.

As for the format for this year's Finals, it'll be just the second year that the WNBA holds a best-of-seven series.

The Dream, who play most of their home games at Gateway Center Arena, the WNBA's smallest venue (3,500 capacity), were able to relocate to State Farm Arena (which holds more than 17,000) for Games 3 and 4. There was some concern that conflicts would prevent the move, but scheduling adjustments made it possible. Game 6 would take place at Gateway Center as of now, but that could still be changed.

The Valkyries led the WNBA in home attendance and have homecourt advantage.

Here is the full schedule for the WNBA Finals:

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 17, 3:30 p.m. ET, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA - NBC, Peacock

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m. ET, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA - USA, Peacock

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA- USA, Peacock

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 24, 1 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA - NBC, Peacock

Game 5 *if necessary: Monday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m. ET, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA - USA, Peacock

Game 6 *if necessary: Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m. ET, TBD - USA, Peacock

Game 7 *if necessary: Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m. ET, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA - USA, Peacock

How to Watch the WNBA Finals

With growing attention around the WNBA in recent years, fans now have many ways to tune into the finals via television and streaming platforms.

All games for the WNBA Finals will be broadcast on either NBC or USA Network.

Fans without cable can also tune into live streaming via Peacock, DIRECTV, YouTube TV, and Fubo (for NBC).

See the full broadcast schedule above.

2026 WNBA Finals Preview

THE BRACKET OF THE LAST TWO STANDING IS SET 🏆



The @AtlantaDream and @valkyries have clinched their spots to compete in the 2026 WNBA Finals best of seven series! #WNBASeason30 pic.twitter.com/iNTAUdmHFx — WNBA (@WNBA) October 10, 2026

In just their second year as an expansion franchise, the Valkyries are fresh off their semifinal sweep of the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. As for the Dream, who swept the New York Liberty in the semifinals, they'll look to end their championship-series drought that currently has them sitting at 0-9 all-time in Finals games.

This series will bring two teams head-to-head that thrive on disciplined defense and intense physicality. The Valkyries have gotten the best of the Dream this season winning all three of their head-to-head matchups, but based on Atlanta's recent surge, this doesn't necessarily mean the regular season results will translate.

Regular Season Head-to-Head Results:

June 24, 2026, Golden State Valkyries 77, Atlanta Dream 66

June 26, 2026, Golden State Valkyries 78, Atlanta Dream 75

July 4, 2026, Golden State Valkyries 88, Atlanta Dream 83

The Dream's Angel Reese has proven to be one of the league's biggest offseason acquisitions after she was traded to Atlanta following a tumultuous two seasons with the Chicago Sky. She has contributed heavily to the Dream's playoff run. They're also a very balanced unit, with sharpshooters on the perimeter in Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray. The latter's status is still up in the air for the Finals however after she underwent a minor hand procedure. Lead guard Jordin Canada was also arguably the team's most important player in the sweep of the Liberty.

As for the Valkyries, they have plenty of firepower themselves. Gabby Williams and Tiffany Hayes have served as their main offensive anchors for most of the season, but what makes them so dangerous as a unit is their depth and lockdown defense. Golden State also lets it fly from the outside. The Valkyries take more threes than any team in the WNBA, while Williams' all-around efforts have made her arguably the best player in the postseason.