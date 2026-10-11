Golden State Valkyries Have Earned Their WNBA Finals Bandwagon

"We 'bout to have some bandwagoners because we ain't get no love all season." Those were the words of Golden State Valkyries star Gabby Williams after her team swept the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, advancing to the WNBA Finals in the process.

The Valkyries will now face the Atlanta Dream, complete with their new bandwagon—one that is well earned.

Williams is referencing the idea that no one on the outside believed in her team, as the support inside their home arena has been palpable. But in fairness to any skeptics, what Golden State has done is not normal.

This is just the second year of the franchise's existence, and they are already in the Finals. And given the way they got there, the incredible story is worthy of bandwagon fans.

Gabby Williams Emerges as True Superstar

First things first, Williams deserves her flowers. She has looked every bit of a superstar when playing for France in FIBA competition. She has now officially taken that style of play to the WNBA after signing with Golden State on a max deal before the season.

Williams is averaging 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4 assists in the playoffs.

Natalie Nakase Is a Coaching Mastermind

Golden State also has a superstar at head coach. Natalie Nakase won Coach of the Year in 2025, and would have been deserving this year as well.

Nakase isn't afraid to ride the hot hand or utilize her entire roster. She is at the helm of the league's best defense and her team hoists more threes than any other in the WNBA, a testament to her coaching a modern style.

Roster Is Balanced and Skews International

Credit should also go to GM Ohemaa Nyanin for building up an expansion team so quickly. That has happened through astute signings, international adds, and player development.

The Valkyries even signed Aminata Gueye, who played for France in the FIBA World Cup, toward the end of the season. She is now logging playoff minutes.

Cecilia Zandalasini and Janelle Salaun are other examples of players with heavy international backgrounds, though Zandalasini was with the Minnesota Lynx before the Valkyries.

Then there is a player like Kaitlyn Chen, who was once waived by Golden State. She was brought back a couple months later and has turned into a key bench piece for the team.

The team also made shrewd moves in acquiring veterans Veronica Burton, Kayla Thornton, Tiffany Hayes, and Kiah Stokes. The first three have been with the Valkyries since the inaugural season, while Stokes was brought in for 2026.

Overall, the Valkyries are playing 10 players 10 or more minutes per game in the playoffs.

Franchise Is Already Successful

The Valkyries definitely are shown love in Chase Center, affectionately known as Ballhalla when they play there. Golden State led the WNBA in home attendance, and averaged a sellout of 18,064 fans.

The Valkyries have also been valued at over a billion dollars, making them the most valuable women's sports franchise in history.

It really is amazing to behold, which is why the influx of bandwagon fans they are sure to attract in the WNBA Finals is well earned.