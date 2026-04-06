Angel Reese Trade Is a Major Win for Atlanta Dream

The WNBA offseason wasted no time delivering a blockbuster move.

The Atlanta Dream and Chicago Sky have agreed on a deal that will send Angel Reese to Atlanta in exchange for two first-round picks (2027 and 2028). This coming after only Reese's second year in Chicago, one that ended tumultuously following critical comments the two-time All-Star made that the Sky dubbed as "detrimental" to the team.

Even if a breakup could have been predicted, it's still shocking to see Reese on the move so soon, but her landing spot looks like an ideal fit.

The Dream are coming off a season that saw the franchise compile a 30-14 record and they've kept the core of the roster intact (at least as far as assets given up in the deal go). If Atlanta is able to retain its key players in free agency, Reese will join a team featuring the likes of Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard, the latter she recently suited up with for Team USA in the World Cup Qualifying Tournaments from Puerto Rico.

The shooting and scoring ability of Gray and Howard should complement Reese's game to a tee, who is at her best when the floor is spread and she is able to do what she does naturally—hit the boards and impact the game with her defensive versatility.

Atlanta Adds Star Power in Reese

Sep 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) stands on the sidelines before a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Not only is Reese an impact player on the court, but she is obviously one of the biggest stars in the WNBA from an attention standpoint. This deal positions the Dream as one of the league's marquee franchises, with Reese suiting up alongside the other All-Stars on Atlanta's roster, in addition to developing talent like Te-Hina PaoPao.

As far as the Sky goes, Chicago will now need to move on quickly after trading its biggest star. The team does not control its first round pick in 2027 due to a previous trade with the Washington Mystics that landed Ariel Atkins. The Mystics gained a pick swap in that deal and the rights to the pick that became Sonia Citron. However, Chicago will still have a selection in the draft, as well as Atlanta's pick. The Sky pick 5th in the 2026 WNBA Draft and will look to find a new cornerstone to build around.

And for Reese, given her previous discontent and the landing spot, this may be the exact situation she was seeking.