2026 WNBA MVP Race: Predicting This Season's Early Frontrunners

The 2026 WNBA season is still young, but the race for MVP is quickly heating up. What makes a solid candidate? A solid candidate consistently produces elite statistics across the board, all while elevating their team's overall performance.

With just under 30 games remaining in the season, here's an early breakdown on which players are on pace for MVP consideration.

Aja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

May 31, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) looks to shoot against the Golden State Valkyries in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Aja Wilson, a four-time MVP, is picking up right where she left off last season in what was the Aces' third title in the last four years. Wilson is once again setting the pace, averaging a league's best 26.1 points per game.

It's her two-way dominance that makes her the best player in the WNBA. She dominates the opposition consistently on both ends of the floor. She leads the league with 2.2 blocks per game and is also pulling down 9.1 rebounds. Add that to her 52.7% shooting (45.9% from deep) and you have the formula for yet another MVP.

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Jun 17, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots a free throw against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Stewart is no stranger to MVP conversations and she's back in the mix this season. She's currently averaging 19.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Stewart has put up double-doubles in four of the last five contests, and like Wilson, she is a two-way force. She is averaging 1.3 blocks and 1.5 steals, putting her in the top ten in the league in each category. This while logging more minutes than anyone, showing how much the Liberty have relied on her thus far.

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Jun 13, 2026; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball up the court against the Connecticut Sun during the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Clark missed most of 2025 due to injury but she is clearly rounding into form. The Fever star recently earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week recognition after putting up big numbers over her last stretch of games.

Clark is currently third in the league in scoring with 21.1 points and is second in assists at 8.1 per game. Her strongest outing of 2026 came against the Chicago Sky, when Clark finished with a 32-point, 10-assist and 7 rebound masterclass. Her three-point percentage isn't quite where many expect it to be (33.3%), but she is a slight uptick in shooting percentage and a Fever winning streak away from being at the forefront of discussions.

Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings

May 12, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) brings the ball up court during the game between the Wings and the Dream at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Second-year player Paige Bueckers has quickly stepped her game up after a complete revamp of the Dallas Wings organization and it's earned her a spot in the MVP conversation. She's currently averaging 18.5 points per game and has vastly improved her outside shooting averaging an impressive 50% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc.

Bueckers is one of three players in the WNBA ranking in the top 10 in both scoring and assists per game. She's kickstarted the Wings' impressive run to start the season and is playing with her trademark efficiency, this time on a winning team.

Kelsey Plum, Los Angeles Sparks

May 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) calls out the play against the Phoenix Mercury in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Kelsey Plum is quietly having the strongest season of her career. Plum continues to be the engine for the Sparks. Through early June - despite missing some action due to injury (ankle sprain/lower leg), she is averaging 24.8 points per game, which is second in the league only to Wilson. She is doing so on 52.7% and 38.3% shooting splits, while averaging 6.4 assists.

If the Sparks can find themselves on the right side of .500, it will be impossible to deny Plum's MVP candidacy.

Olivia Miles, Minnesota Lynx

Jun 21, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) celebrates a basket against the Washington Mystics during the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Olivia Miles is perhaps the most surprising name on this list, as most didn't think the No. 2 pick in the WNBA Draft would find herself in these types of talks this soon. But her start can't be denied.

Miles is stuffing the stat sheet with 18.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists averages, and she's doing so while at the helm of a Lynx squad that currently boasts the best record in the WNBA.