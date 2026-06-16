WNBA's Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson Player of the Week Honors Could Preview MVP Race

Get used to seeing Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson's names mentioned together.

The Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces stars were recognized with WNBA Player of the Week honors on Tuesday, after each put up big numbers over the past seven days.

Clark garnered Eastern Conference honors for averaging 25.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 6.7 apg. Wilson was tabbed from the Western Conference after putting up 30.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg and 2.7 bpg.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson have been named the WNBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 5 of the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/ncxe8fwz0i — WNBA Communications (@WNBAComms) June 16, 2026

Neither is a stranger to stuffing box scores and expect both to be at the forefront of the race for another award all season—WNBA MVP.

Wilson already holds a league record four MVP awards and is on track to add more. The reigning most valuable player, and leader of the defending champions is averaging more points per game than she did a season ago (25.6 to 23.4). The rest of her statistics are pretty similar across the board, so she is meeting the extraordinary standard she has already set, making her the favorite to capture the hardware.

But Clark, who is scrutinized more than any player, is having a far better 2026 campaign than one might realize from reading the headlines.

She currently sits fourth in the league in scoring (20.3 points per game) and second in assists (7.8). She is also third on the Fever in rebounds (4.6) and top three on the team in steals and blocks. Her shooting percentages have been a topic of conversation, but they have been on the rise of late and are now in line with her rookie year (where she made All-WNBA First Team and finished fourth in MVP voting). She is also averaging a career low in turnovers.

There Should Be Plenty of Competition for the Award

Jun 13, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) looks to shoot in front of Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the second quarter at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Clark and Wilson are far from the only players putting up MVP-caliber statlines.

Both Paige Bueckers and Jessica Shepard of the Dallas Wings are having excellent seasons. Breanna Stewart has led a surge for the New York Liberty and Kelsey Plum is having the best year of her career thus far with the Los Angeles Sparks. And even Minnesota Lynx rookie Olivia Miles has thrust herself into talks in leading the Lynx to the league's best record.

So there is no shortage of elite talent in the league.

Still, the bet here is, when we get to the stretch run, it will be Wilson and Clark leading the race, assuming the Aces standout does what she always has, and Clark continues to keep the Fever rising.