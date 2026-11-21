3 Teams That Could Make Sense for Kelsey Plum if She Leaves Mercury in Free Agency
Kelsey Plum’s Los Angeles Sparks tenure came to an abrupt end at this season’s trade deadline. Plum, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, had reportedly made it known that she would not re-sign with the dysfunctional Sparks, so they traded her to the Phoenix Mercury instead of just losing her for nothing in free agency.
The Mercury desperately needed to find a third star to play next to Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas after losing Satou Sabally in free agency and failing to replace her. Plum barely played for them, but the mid-season trade basically gave the Mercury a head start on the free-agent recruiting process and a financial advantage. Phoenix is the only team that can offer Plum a supermax.
While Phoenix makes a lot of sense for Plum, she should have plenty of options, and some may be just as interesting. Shortly after the trade, it was reported that Plum intended to go through a full free agency process.
Washington Mystics
After a phenomenal season in which the young Mystics claimed the No. 5 seed in a crowded playoff race, Washington needs to add offensive talent and veteran experience. Plum checks both of those boxes. She won two titles with the Las Vegas Aces, and she averaged almost 20 points and 6 assists in the 2025 season before missing most of 2026 with an injury. She’s also a 38% 3-point shooter, and the Mystics desperately need better floor spacing. The Mystics’ young core of Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, and Shakira Austin could make some serious noise in the playoffs with a veteran like Plum next to them.
Golden State Valkyries
Kelsey Plum has been linked to the Valkyries for quite some time. If they’re looking to add another star to fortify their offense in 2027, Plum could be a fun signing. She would add shot-creation, floor spacing, and playmaking. Moreover, Plum and Natalie Nakase already know each other from their Aces days, and Plum has played and won with Kiah Stokes before.
Indiana Fever
If Kelsey Mitchell leaves in free agency or the new front office simply decides that it’s time for a change, Plum would be a possible option to replace Mitchell’s offensive production. Plum might not quite match Mitchell’s historic scoring output, but she is a better playmaker and a championship veteran. If the Fever are determined to remain the WNBA’s best offense and can address their defensive needs with different additions, a Plum-Caitlin Clark duo could give opponents fits.
Elaine Blum covers women’s basketball for On SI from Europe. She has been writing about women's hoops since 2023 and holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism and a master’s degree in American Studies with a focus on women’s and gender studies. She started playing basketball when she was 10 years old and won several league and state championships at the youth and senior level.