Indiana Fever Can’t Remain Absent From WNBA All-Defensive Teams

The WNBA announced the All-Defensive Teams on Thursday, and there was a common theme. 6 of the 10 players who made first or second team are on the Golden State Valkyries or Atlanta Dream, who of course are playing in the WNBA Finals.

And while the two teams competing for the championship were present, the Indiana Fever were absent.

It should come as no surprise given defensive struggles were a theme of the 2026 season for the Fever, but it does highlight how important addressing that weakness is.

Indiana ranked last among playoff teams in defensive rating, while the Valkyries were No. 1 and Dream No. 3 respectively. This goes to show how significant adding length and athleticism, both on the perimeter and in the frontcourt, will be for the front office as they retool the squad this offseason.

Because, while sometimes it comes down to effort, for the Fever, personnel and scheme were more glaring problems.

Lexie Hull, who is a hustle player by nature, had a down year. And Sophie Cunningham was not exactly a stalwart defensively. That left the Fever without much wing resistance.

Aliyah Boston is a strong presence inside, but she was hobbled all season with injury. Hopefully a return to full health can help her on the defensive end.

How Do Fever Address Defensive Deficiencies?

There were times the team appeared lost in rotations or assignments. That's a coaching issue and must be ironed out whether it is Stephanie White or someone else at the helm next season.

The roster holes get a little more complicated, and Kelsey Mitchell's status is a huge variable. Mitchell is a free agent and if she remains with the Fever, her salary will make it more difficult to maneuver under the cap. Mitchell is electric offensively, but given her scoring responsibilities and lack of size, it's hard to expect a shutdown defensive backcourt between her and Caitlin Clark.

Clark obviously shoulders an enormous load on the offensive end, though she made strides as a defender in 2026. But it isn't realistic for her or Mitchell to lead the way on that end.

If Mitchell signs elsewhere, that money could be allocated to address these needs.

Regardless, the Fever will have to be creative and adding that missing length and athleticism should be the priority in free agency.

They should also be looking overseas, as well as developing internally. Raven Johnson could be developed into a 3 and D wing, while developmental player Bree Hall is worth a look in that spot as well. Makayla Timpson's wingspan should be leveraged in the frontcourt as she continues to grow in her career.

But one glance at the WNBA All-Defensive Teams and it's easy to see what is missing with the Indiana Fever.