The Atlanta Dream only have one key free agent this offseason. DeWanna Bonner, who joined the team late in the season after agreeing to a buyout with the Phoenix Mercury, is an unrestricted free agent. Bonner played a huge role for the Dream in the playoffs, providing veteran leadership, wing/forward depth off the bench, and extra scoring when Allisha Gray missed most of the semifinals with an injury.

While Bonner didn’t play her best in the finals, she still has some high-level basketball left in her—if she’s interested in staying in the WNBA. Bonner is 39 and might retire ahead of the 2027 season.

If she does, the Dream have to find someone else to play a similar role. How much money the organization can spend in free agency depends heavily on what happens with Angel Reese’s EPIC extension and whether they would be open to trading Brionna Jones after reaching Game 7 of the finals with a Naz Hillmon-Angel Reese frontcourt duo.

DiJonai Carrington, unrestricted free agent

Aug 10, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington (7) dribbles the ball while guarded by Seattle Storm forward Taylor Thierry (3) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DiJonai Carrington played only 11 games with the Chicago Sky this season, but she’s still one of the WNBA’s best perimeter defenders and athletes. She would boost the Dream’s already strong defense, add some rebounding, and provide rim pressure on offense. Moreover, Carrington has valuable playoff experience after three deep runs with the Connecticut Sun.

Kayla Thornton, unrestricted free agent

Oct 9, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton (5) brings the ball up the court against the Las Vegas Aces in the second half during game three of the second round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kayla Thornton is one of the best role players available in unrestricted free agency, and the Dream got a first-hand look at her impact. Natalie Nakase may have moved Thornton to the bench in the finals, but still trusted her to play 16 minutes in Game 7. Thornton would provide the 3-point shooting, defense, rebounding, and positional versatility Atlanta needs off the bench. However, it will be difficult to lure her away from the team she just won a title with.

Kennedy Burke, unrestricted free agent

Aug 13, 2026; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun Guard-Forward Kennedy Burke (25) dribbles the ball in the third quarter against the Atlanta Dream at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Dufour-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kennedy Burke didn’t live up to her million-dollar contract with the Connecticut Sun, and she shouldn’t command such a high salary again this offseason. Still, Burke was a rotational player on a championship team not long ago, helping the New York Liberty capture a title over the Minnesota Lynx in 2024. If she can provide that type of production at a role-player salary for the Dream, she could be a nice addition to the bench.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, unrestricted free agent

Sep 30, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics guard Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (4) attempts to drive past Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) during the first quarter of game two of the first round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton is another Liberty role player who took a step backward after winning a championship. She missed all of the 2025 season with a knee injury, was waived by the Liberty during the 2026 season, and ended up having a modest on-court impact for the Washington Mystics. If Dan Padover and Karl Smesko believe the 2024 version of Laney-Hamilton still exists, she could fill a similar role to Bonner.

Emily Engstler, restricted free agent

Jul 28, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Portland Fire Emily Engstler (21) dribbles the ball against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emily Engstler enjoyed a breakout season with the Portland Fire, so it’s difficult to imagine that she wants to leave—or that Portland wants to let her go. Still, it’s worth calling her agent. Engstler averaged 1.4 steals and blocks per game in Portland, grabbed almost six rebounds per game, and shot 37.1% from behind the arc. She’d check pretty much every box for the Dream.