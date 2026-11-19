Napheesa Collier, Kelsey Mitchell, Jackie Young, and Kelsey Plum are the biggest unrestricted free agents this offseason. All of them could change teams’ trajectories with their offseason decisions. Collier, in particular, could give several teams a shot at a title as the 2024 DPOY and two-time MVP runner-up.

Rumors about Collier’s desire to leave the Minnesota Lynx have been circulating ever since she signed a one-year deal ahead of the 2026 season instead of committing long-term. Collier missed most of the season after undergoing surgery on both ankles in the offseason, and the Lynx drafted Olivia Miles second overall, giving them a new superstar to focus on.

If Collier communicates a desire to find a new WNBA home, pretty much every franchise will want to talk to her, but some teams make more sense than others.

Golden State Valkyries

Aug 24, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) shoots the ball over Golden State Valkyries center Kiah Stokes (41) and Golden State Valkyries forward Gabby Williams (1) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Golden State has long been rumored as a potential destination for Collier. She played with Gabby Williams at UConn and for EuroLeague powerhouse Fenerbahce, where they also teamed up with Kiah Stokes. Now that the Valkyries have won a championship, they don’t necessarily need to chase a superstar in free agency, but it would boost their chances of defending their title. Collier would add to their already strong defense and give Natalie Nakase another go-to scorer when Williams is struggling or out with an injury.

Indiana Fever

Aug 2, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) passes past the defense of Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Basketball-wise, Collier makes perfect sense in Indiana. The Fever need to get better defenders. Collier is a Defensive Player of the Year and can guard several positions. She would be the best frontcourt partner Aliyah Boston has had so far. Financially, signing Collier would only work if Kelsey Mitchell leaves in free agency, but Collier, Boston, and Caitlin Clark would make for a fascinating big three. However, Collier might not want to get mixed up in the drama that constantly surrounds the Fever and a part of the fanbase if she has other options.

Toronto Tempo

Jul 28, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) dribbles against Toronto Tempo forward Laura Juskaite (2) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tempo won the number-one pick in the draft lottery on Sunday, meaning they will get to boost their guard/wing rotation with one of JuJu Watkins, Madison Booker, or Hannah Hidalgo. If they can avoid another injury-ridden season and improve their frontcourt, the Tempo could be in the mix for a playoff spot. Collier would be a great two-way addition to headline said frontcourt improvements. Considering the Tempo’s potential, championship coach, and far-reaching community, Collier should have plenty of reason to consider Toronto.

Portland Fire

Aug 12, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) shoots over Portland Fire forward Bridget Carleton (6) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fire’s first season was much more successful than the Tempo’s, as they finished just outside of the playoff picture. Alex Sarama built a strong defensive identity in Portland that Collier would add to. A star addition in the frontcourt could quickly make the Fire a legitimate playoff contender. Collier would get to reunite with former Lynx teammate Bridget Carleton, and the two-player game between her and Carla Leite could be lethal.

Dallas Wings

Sep 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) defends against Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wings caused quite a stir in free agency when they signed both Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard away from the Lynx. However, Smith missed most of the season with injuries and didn’t play well when she was available. Shepard, meanwhile, put together a great offensive season but was a defensive liability and a no-show in the playoffs. If the Wings can move either in an offseason trade, they could create the cap space to sign Collier and pair Paige Bueckers with an elite two-way forward.