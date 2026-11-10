5 Teams That Would Make Sense for Kelsey Mitchell if She Leaves Fever in Free Agency

For the first time in her career, Kelsey Mitchell is an unrestricted free agent and not core-eligible. After the record-setting scoring season she just had, pretty much any team in the league will want to sign her. However, some teams make more sense than others for Mitchell. If Mitchell leaves Indiana, it seems air to assume that she would only want to play for another potential contender.

Of course, there’s always the option of re-signing with the Fever. While Mitchell spoke about the difficulties of playing for the Fever in her exit interview, there’s no doubt that she, Caitlin Clark, and Aliyah Boston are a lethal offensive trio. If the new GM puts the right role players around them, they could finally be a contender.

Golden State Valkyries

May 28, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) dribbles against Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Valkyries may have won a title with Gabby Williams as their number-one offensive option, but getting back to the finals is extremely difficult. If they want to repeat as champions, they have to bolster their offense. Signing the league’s leading scorer would do that, and the Valkyries have the defensive talent to mask any of Mitchell’s shortcomings on that end of the floor. With Mitchell next to Williams, Veronica Burton, and Kiah Stokes, the Valkyries would be the undisputed championship favorites next season. The question is just whether Natalie Nakase would be willing to compromise her defensive expectations to improve the team’s offense.

Washington Mystics

Sep 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) holds the ball while Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mystics widely exceeded expectations this season. They had the league’s youngest roster, starting the season with only two players with more than two seasons of WNBA experience. Nevertheless, they finished with the second-best defensive rating behind the Valkyries and the fifth-best record. The one thing standing between the Mystics and a deep playoff run is their lack of experience, floor spacing, and scoring. Mitchell would address all three issues. The Mystics have the cap space to go star hunting, and there’s no reason why they shouldn’t. Their young trio is ready for more than a first-round sweep.

Minnesota Lynx

Aug 2, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) dribbles past the defense of Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An Olivia Miles-Kelsey Mitchell backcourt could be just as deadly as a Mitchell-Clark duo. Between Nia Brodie, Kayla McBride, and Natasha Howard, the Lynx have a better defensive infrastructure to sustain that kind of backcourt than the Fever, even if Napheesa Collier leaves in free agency. However, with McBride and Courtney Williams both set to make over a million dollars in 2027, signing Mitchell and keeping both would leave Cheryl Reeve with little room to improve the frontcourt.

Phoenix Mercury

Jun 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) shoots the ball while Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mercury need a third star next to Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper. They traded for Kelsey Plum, but she is also an unrestricted free agent and might not even want to be in Phoenix. If she’s on the move again, Mitchell would make a ton of sense to round out the Mercury’s big three and get the team back to title contention.

Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) defends Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) during Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Aces 90-83. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mitchell’s fit with the Aces depends entirely on Jackie Young’s free agency decision. If she re-signs, the Aces don’t have the cap space to hand out another max contract. If she leaves, however, they will need another star next to A’ja Wilson. Mitchell and Wilson are the only two players who have ever scored 1000 points in a season. Pairing them up would give defenses fits, especially with a generational point guard like Chelsea Gray running the show.