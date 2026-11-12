6 Teams That Should Consider Trading for Juste Jocyte After Valkyries Fallout

The Golden State Valkyries may have won a championship at a record-setting pace, but not all players were happy with the season. Juste Jocyte recently told Lithuanian media that she was frustrated by her lack of playing time, the explanations for it, and the communication with Natalie Nakase. She also hinted that she doesn’t want to return to the franchise if it means spending another season on the bench.

The Valkyries drafted Jocyte with the fifth overall pick in 2025. She had built a reputation as a prodigy in Europe long before she became draft-eligible. She made her EuroLeague debut at just 14 years and 29 days old—the earliest debut in league history.

However, she didn’t come to the U.S. in 2025, and by the time she was ready to join the Valkyries this year, the team was already focused on competing for a championship. Playing a 20-year-old rookie who is not necessarily known for her defense wasn’t exactly in line with what Nakase was trying to achieve. So, Jocyte only averaged 8.1 minutes across 16 regular-season games and got on the court for just five total minutes in the playoffs.

Despite the lack of playing time with the Valkyries, Jocyte would be a very fun addition for many other teams in the league. A trade might be in everyone’s best interest. Jocyte would get a fresh start, and the Valkyries would most likely get draft assets to use on young talent that doesn’t expect a big role right away.

Seattle Storm

Jul 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (14) dribbles the ball against Minnesota Lynx at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle is the most obvious destination for Jocyte. The franchise is rebuilding around 20-year-old Europeans Dominique Malonga and Awa Fam. They also landed Flau’jae Johnson in a draft-day trade with the Valkyries. That’s a great trio to build around, but a rebuilding team can never have too much young talent. Just look at the Washington Mystics.

Jocyte would fit the Storm’s timeline, and they could give her plenty of opportunities to get on the court. Malonga played her way into an All-Star appearance this season, but the team is still far away from getting back to the playoffs. It would be a perfect opportunity for Jocyte to play, show what she is capable of, and develop alongside other players her age.

Houston Comets

Aug 22, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Connecticut Sun forward Diamond Miller (1) and guard Saniya Rivers (22) and guard Leila Lacan (47) and forward Raegan Beers (15) and guard Kennedy Burke (25) on the court during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Houston Comets will be revived for the 2027 season with seven Connecticut Sun players under contract. Most of them are young prospects, but the only one that has really stood out at the WNBA level so far is Leila Lacan. Charlisse Legler-Walker had a solid rookie season for a second-round pick; Saniya Rivers is a great athlete and defender; and Nell Angloma certainly has a lot of upside at her young age. The Comets also have great odds in the draft lottery, but they could still use another young player with star upside. Just like in Seattle, Jocyte would have a much easier path toward steady minutes with the Comets than with the Valkyries.

Los Angeles Sparks

Aug 28, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) drives to the basket against Washington Mystics center Lauren Betts (51) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sparks tried accelerating their rebuild and failed. A legitimate rebuild might not be appealing with all of the talent in the league, but that’s where Los Angeles is at right now. The Sparks have Cameron Brink and Rae Burrell and acquired Monique Akoa Makani in the trade that sent Kelsey Plum to the Phoenix Mercury. However, they also wasted the picks that became Malonga and Fam and traded Rickea Jackson. They didn’t even hold on to Ta’Niya Latson or Kate Martin. Trading for Jocyte would be one way to start making up for all of that young talent they lost.

Chicago Sky

Sep 17, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10), forward-center Azura Stevens (30), guard Courtney Vandersloot (22), guard Sydney Taylor (12) and guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) look on against the Washington Mystics during the second half at the Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like the Sparks, Chicago tried to accelerate its rebuild around Angel Reese and Kamila Cardoso. Reese is now in Atlanta, and even though they signed veterans Skylar Diggins, Natasha Cloud, Azura Stevens, and DiJonai Carrington in free agency, the Sky endured another losing season—and their lottery pick is going to the Mystics yet again. Trading for Jocyte would give them another young pillar next to Cardoso, Sydney Taylor, and Rickea Jackson.

Carrington and Cloud could leave in free agency, and the franchise might be better off trading Skylar Diggins. Moreover, Ajsa Sivka chose to play in college over coming to Chicago. The Sky may be pushed back to square one, whether they want to or not, and adding a young player with untapped potential might not be a bad move.

Washington Mystics

Jul 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics Forward Kiki Iriafen (44) and Washington Mystics Guard Sonia Citron (22) walk off the court at Half time at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mystics are in a different position than the other four teams. They already pulled off a successful rebuild, making it to the playoffs with a roster that featured only first- and second-year players besides Shakira Austin, Michaela Onyenwere, and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton. They got that far largely because of their defense. The next step is to add offensive firepower.

Jocyte averaged almost 12 points and nearly 35% shooting on 5.2 3-point attempts in the EuroLeague last season—and she didn’t even turn 20 until during the season. She also averaged 4.4 assists. The offensive upside is certainly there. Washington has bigger goals than these other rebuilding teams. So, earning and keeping minutes would be tougher for Jocyte, but they could certainly use a young scorer to develop alongside Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen.

Phoenix Mercury

Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2), Sami Whitcomb (33) and Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrate against the Liberty during a game in Phoenix, at PHX Arena on June 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Mercury are in a really weird situation right now. They only have four players under contract for next season: Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas, Sami Whitcomb, and Natasha Mack. Mack is the youngest at 29, and Whitcomb is the oldest at 38. Moreover, they gave up their best young player and this year’s first-round pick to trade for Kelsey Plum, who is an unrestricted free agent.

Even if Plum sticks around, it may be time to look toward the future and have at least one young player to develop for a post-Thomas-Copper era. Jocyte is closer to being that kind of young talent than any player currently in the Mercury’s system.