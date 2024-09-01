Angel Reese Had One Word Response Regarding Her WNBA Rebounds Record
The Chicago Sky lost their sixth consecutive game on Sunday, falling to the Minnesota Lynx by a score of 79-74.
With star guard Chennedy Carter not playing for a third consecutive game, the Sky offense continued to look lethargic against an elite Lynx team.
However, if there was one silver lining in the loss, it was that the Sky's two rookie forwards both produced excellent performances. Kamilla Cardoso finished the game with a team-high 22 points on an efficient 7 of 11 from the field while also adding 9 rebounds.
Her fellow rookie Angel Reese scored 17 points and added a whopping 19 rebounds in the loss. And at one point in the game, Reese secured her 405th rebound of the 2024 campaign; breaking Sylvia Fowles' WNBA record for most rebounds in a single season.
This is an extremely impressive accomplishment that Reese deserves a lot of credit for. And it likely would have cemented her winning WNBA Rookie of the Year if not for what Caitlin Clark has done with the Indiana Fever this year.
Yet, Reese made it clear postgame that breaking this incredible record does not mean anything to her.
Per the Chicago Sky's YouTube account, When asked whether there was any significance for her about breaking the record, Reese said, "No."
That's it.
Reese has made it clear multiple times this season that she doesn't care about individual records, and all that matters to her is that she helps her team win games by any means necessary.
Perhaps Reese's sentiment would be different if the Sky were on a six-game winning streak, as opposed to them having lost six consecutive contests. But what's for sure is that Reese's name is now etched in the WNBA record books once again; regardless of whether she cares.