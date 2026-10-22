Angel Reese Is on Track to Win WNBA Finals MVP in Her First Playoff Run

Both of the Atlanta Dream’s finals wins against the Golden State Valkyries were directly related to big offensive performances from Angel Reese. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year scored 30 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field when she willed the Dream to a Game 2 victory in Ballhalla. She also added 16 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks,

It was a historic performance, and while Reese didn’t quite match that scoring output in Game 3, she was still the key to the Dream’s 97-71 win. Reese recorded a game-high 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field, including two made 3-pointers, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals.

After a disappointing second half in Game 1, Reese has been phenomenal, setting the tone on both ends of the floor. Naz Hillmon praised Reese for bringing the right energy every game and challenging her teammates to match it in the postgame media availability.

If Atlanta wins this championship, it will be in large part because of Angel Reese. It’s not just the energy either. The numbers back it up, too. Reese leads the Dream in points per game for the finals with 21.7, as well as in field-goal percentage (not counting Madina Okot and Sika Kone) and rebounds per game. She also ranks second in steals and blocks per game behind Rhyne Howard.

This is Reese’s first playoff run in the WNBA, but she is already on track to win Finals MVP if the Dream can win it all.

Atlanta Is Two Wins Away From Its First Championship

Oct 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) reacts after a block against the Golden State Valkyries in the third quarter during game three of the 2026 WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the Dream’s fourth time in the WNBA Finals. They made it in 2010, their third season after joining the W in 2008, and then again in 2011 and 2012. The first time, the Seattle Storm, led by Lauren Jackson and Sue Bird, swept them in three games. The Minnesota Lynx did the same in the Dream’s next two finals appearances.

So, just winning a finals game and taking a series lead is a massive accomplishment for the Dream. This is the closest the franchise has ever been to winning a championship. They just need two more wins.

The Dream have been able to match the Valkyries’ defensive versatility and intensity, but, as Game 3 showed, they also have more offensive firepower than Golden State. Reese, Hillmon, Jordin Canada, Rhyne Howard, and Isobel Borlase all scored in double figures, and the Dream shot almost 50% from the field as a team.

The Valkyries, meanwhile, were very inefficient, shooting 35% from the field, and got just five total points from Kayla Thornton, Kiah Stokes, and Veronica Burton. Even with a strong bench, the Valkyries need to get more out of their starters.