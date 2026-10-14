Angel Reese Poses Biggest Challenge Yet to Valkyries’ Rebounding Dominance

The Golden State Valkyries dominated the boards in their first two playoff series. Only the Washington Mystics average more total rebounds and offensive rebounds than the Valkyries, but they were swept in two games. When it comes to total rebounds, the Valkyries have a clear lead with 227 total rebounds and 63 offensive rebounds.

The Valkyries won the rebounding battle in all of their five playoff wins. Offensive rebounds were one of the deciding factors in the Valkyries’ sweep of the reigning champions. They outrebounded the Las Vegas Aces 17-2 on the offensive glass in Game 1 of the semifinals and 37-14 for the series. They won the total rebounding battle 125-85. Losing NaLyssa Smith, who averaged 6.4 rebounds per game in the regular season and eased the burden on A’ja Wilson, really hurt the Aces in that area.

Wilson is a phenomenal rebounder. She averaged at least nine rebounds per game for the past six seasons, including two 10+ rebound seasons in 2024 and 2025. The Valkyries held her to seven rebounds per game. They also held Jessica Shepard well below her season average.

In the finals, the Valkyries’ rebounding prowess on both ends of the floor will be tested more than in the previous two series. The Atlanta Dream are a phenomenal rebounding team, fueled by Angel Reese. Wilson is a far better all-around player than Reese—the best in the world—but the Dream star is the most productive, most relentless rebounder in the WNBA right now.

The Atlanta Dream Are a Great Rebounding Team

Jun 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) vies for a rebound against Golden State Valkyries center Kiah Stokes (41) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Dream finished the regular season second in total rebounds per game and first in offensive rebounds. Angel Reese was the driving force behind that. She led the league in rebounds per game with 12.1—the only other player who averaged at least 10 rebounds per game was Jessica Shepard—and in offensive rebounds per game with 4.8.

Reese’s rebounding has also translated to the playoffs. She grabbed 8.4 rebounds per game, including 3.6 offensive boards, over the Dream’s first two series despite facing Shakira Austin, Kiki Iriafen, Breanna Stewart, and Jonquel Jones. Keeping her off the boards and quickly finishing defensive possessions with rebounds will be key for the Valkyries in this series. The Valkyries averaged 27.3 defensive rebounds over the first six games, but Reese and the Dream are more relentless on the offensive glass than their previous opponents.

The Valkyries will also have to work extra hard to get the offensive rebounds that helped them beat the Aces. Atlanta gave up the fewest offensive rebounds in the W throughout the regular season. It’s not just Reese, either. The Dream have three other players who average at least four rebounds per game in the playoffs with DeWanna Bonner (6.4), Naz Hillmon (4.4), and Rhyne Howard (4.2). Even 5’6” Jordin Canada is averaging 3.8 rebounds per game.

However, the Valkyries’ depth could give them an advantage. Assuming that Allisha Gray is available to play, Karl Smesko will probably have a seven-player rotation with maybe a few Madina Okot minutes sprinkled in. That’s a tight rotation if you are expecting your players to battle on the glass on every single possession, exert maximum effort on defense, and score at a high level against the WNBA’s top defense.

Natalie Nakase, meanwhile, can comfortably go to ten different players depending on who is playing well and whose skill set is needed most.