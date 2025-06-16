Angel Reese’s Playmaking Takes Center Stage in Triple-Double Performance

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese delivered her best performance of the season Sunday, posting her first career triple-double in a 78-66 win over the Connecticut Sun.

Her 11-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist outburst was the second triple-double recorded in the WNBA this season, the first coming from Caitlin Clark in the Fever’s season opener.

Angel Reese put together a COMPLETE performance vs. the Sun to record her first career TRIPLE-DOUBLE 💥



11 PTS

13 REB

11 AST (career-high)

3 STL

2 BLK



WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/N2WQX1icwN — WNBA (@WNBA) June 15, 2025

It wasn’t the rebounding and scoring from Reese that caught people’s attention though– it was her playmaking. Reese’s 11 assists were a new career high; she’d previously not had more than five assists in a single game.

“I’ve kind of been a passer all my career,” Reese said after the game. “I came out of high school as the #1 wing… trying to get back to that. Trying to get back to being super versatile.”

That versatility was on display all game long. In one first quarter sequence, Reese recorded a block against Tina Charles on the defensive end before grabbing the rebound, leading the fast break, and making a perfect pass in transition for a wide-open corner three from Kia Nurse.

Angel Reese BLOCKS Tina Charles and swings it out to Kia Nurse for the triple!😮‍💨🔥pic.twitter.com/sctNckhcUa — Angel Report🌹 (@AngelReportt) June 15, 2025

Those kinds of sequences stand out from Reese early in her WNBA career. So much of Reese’s play and the discourse surrounding her to this point has involved her paint presence and what she does close to the rim in terms of rebounding.

But it’s clear that Reese has the ability to be an excellent playmaker. With Courtney Vandersloot out for the season due to a torn ACL, Sky head coach Tyler Marsh has opted to put the ball in the hands of his bigs in order to facilitate.

“I think with Sloot being out we’ve become a little bit less of a ball-screen oriented team and a little bit more playing through our post," said Marsh after yesterday’s game.

“I’ve said it from day one, I think the best attribute of our bigs is their ability and willingness to pass. So whether that’s on high-low opportunities or whether it’s driving to the paint and finding the guards and shooters out on the perimeter, I think the spacing is key to create those opportunities for each other and for our guards. They’ve been great at that.”

The Sky improved to 3-7 after yesterday's win and still have a long way to go as they attempt to climb back up the standings. But Marsh may have found a recipe for success in allowing Reese to operate as a playmaker.

Although her career numbers don't support her carrying the passing load (she's averaging 3.5 assists this season after averaging 1.9 last year), Reese has demonstrated her ability to process difficult reads and make correct decisions with the ball in her hands at times, particularly in her triple-double performance. If this level of playmaking becomes a consistent part of Reese's game, that might just push her to the next level as a player.

“I want to be unstoppable,” continued Reese. “I want to be to a point where it’s hard to guard because they have to guard the pass, they have to guard the shot. It felt really good during warmups but obviously I didn’t knock down tonight.”

Angel Reese wants to keep improving her game after recording her first career triple-double in the WNBA 😤 pic.twitter.com/IqBLkPXB1E — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 15, 2025

“But I didn’t let that get me down. I think some of the best players in the world, if their shot isn't falling, they try to find other ways to get the team together and stay involved. I tried to find that on the defensive end guarding Tina [Charles]... and being able to rebound and pass which is something I try to emphasize.”

Only time will tell if this kind of passing display becomes the new norm for Angel Reese. If playmaking becomes a serious, consistent part of Reese's repertoire, that could open up the whole floor for her entire team and for her future role in the league. For now, her performance against the Sun provided a lot for Sky fans to be excited about.

