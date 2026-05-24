Azzi Fudd Shows Why She Should Be Starting for Wings in Win Over Liberty

Azzi Fudd surely won't be coming off the bench for the Dallas Wings much longer. The No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft had her best game yet in the Wings 91-76 win over the New York Liberty, starting the second half and putting up 24 points—including five three-pointers in the third quarter, a record for a rookie in a single frame.

Fudd's role in the rotation has been a question since coach Jose Fernandez elected to bring her off the bench, but it would be surprising if she isn't starting as soon as the team's next game against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces on Thursday.

"We're headed in that direction," Fernandez said about the possibility of her moving into a starting role, noting Fudd's increasing minutes.

He had hinted at this prior to the game as well. "As her minutes increase and her productivity will increase, you see that lineup that we talked about earlier starting us off, yeah possibly. We'll see what happens," Fernandez stated, before Fudd went off for a career high.

He added after the game that he liked seeing her attack off the dribble and praised her defense before the contest, which backed up Fudd saying she is more than a shooter following the Wings victory over the Washington Mystics on Monday.

But it was still her threat from the outside and quick release that stood out versus the Liberty. Fudd's catch-and-shoot abilities make her a deadly matchup for any team.

And those qualities are why the Wings selected her with the first pick in the draft. Fernandez seemed a little annoyed to have to answer another question about that decision prior to tip-off, but made sure to mention it after.

"I think now everyone knows why we took her number one, right?" Fernandez said.

It's hard to argue after watching her light up New York at Barclays Center. Fudd was a +22 in 32 minutes of action. She, Paige Bueckers, and Arike Ogunbowale combined for 67 points in the Dallas win.

The other lineup switch to start the second half was not quite as positive a sign for the Wings. Awak Kuier took the floor for Alanna Smith, with Fernandez explaining it gave them the best chance to win. Kuier was strong in her minutes, however, the lack of production the team has gotten from Smith to start the season has to be somewhat concerning, considering she signed a three-year max contract in the offseason.

Liberty Falter in Sabrina Ionescu's Season Debut

May 24, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Dallas Wings forward Jessica Shepard (32) drives past New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) in the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

On the other side of the game, the Liberty fell to 3-3 on the year. New York got Sabrina Ionescu back in this one, but that wasn't enough. Satou Sabally played her first game of the season for New York in their last contest against the Golden State Valkyries, another loss.

The Liberty were pegged by many as a superteam after adding Sabally but there are still some questions for the Liberty to answer, particularly when it comes to the fit with Sabally, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones in the frontcourt; and whether they'll be able to defend quicker matchups with said size up front.

They should get help with that last aspect when Leonie Fiebich and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton return to the lineup, but it hasn't been the beginning many envisioned in coach Chris DeMarco's first season at the helm.