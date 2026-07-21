Becky Hammon Shows Support for Sandy Brondello Amid WNBA Suspension

Becky Hammon vouched for the character of Toronto Tempo coach Sandy Brondello. This was prior to Brondello serving her one-game suspension that was handed down by the WNBA after Brondello was caught by mics referring to Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese as a "protected species."

Reese then called out Brondello on X with a clown emoji above a post implying the term was racially charged when used to describe a black woman.

Brondello apologized the next morning, expressing her regret, and taking accountability, explaining she said it in a moment of frustration after Tempo player Nyara Sabally was injured. She later shared that the term is common in Australia, where it is used to convey that a player is receiving preferential treatment from referees. Brondello added she also reached out to Reese personally.

The WNBA issued the suspension for the "inappropriate comment," stating, "The WNBA expects all coaches and team personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and respect that are fundamental to our league."

Before the contest against the Aces where Brondello served the suspension, Hammon was asked her thoughts.

Becky Hammon on Sandy Brondello’s suspension: https://t.co/4OEtI0JXNj pic.twitter.com/GsHK1rLCH6 — Hoop There It Is (@HoopThereItIs__) July 20, 2026

"I just gave her [Brondello] a big hug when I saw her. I know that's not where her heart is. I know her as a very, very high quality person, someone that's filled with a lot of love for everyone. I know she's probably been pretty tore up and crushed about the whole situation. She'll bounce back, I know she's resilient. It's unfortunate, everything that's kind of going around the league. I'd like to get back to sports uniting people," Hammon said.

Hammon's Words Hold Weight

Hammon's support for Brondello felt meaningful, as the fallout she's referring to is likely not the suspension, but the stigma that could be attached to Brondello as a result of the whole ordeal.

Setting aside the appropriateness of using the phrase toward a player at all, it seems apparent Brondello's remarks were not made with any racial connotation. So to be labeled racist or anything in that realm must be hurtful.

Brondello has spent decades around the WNBA starting as a player, and then for many years as a coach—including guiding the New York Liberty to a championship in 2024. So, if there were any questions about her character, they surely would have come to the forefront before now.

Hopefully, everyone can move on from this incident without any lasting effects, and the league can get back to a more positive place as Hammon suggested.