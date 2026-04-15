The Best WNBA Free Agents Still Available And Where They Could Make an Impact

This condensed WNBA offseason has been busy with the expansion draft, free agency, and the college draft all happening within days of each other. The two drafts are all wrapped up, but free agency isn’t quite yet.

While most of the top players have either re-signed with their teams or found a new home, there are still some impactful players left on the market.

Emma Meesseman

Aug 21, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty center Emma Meesseman (33) reacts during the second half against the Chicago Sky at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Emma Meesseman has never put the WNBA over her EuroLeague or national team commitments. With the World Cup coming up in September, she may be more focused on defending Belgium’s EuroBasket title than finding her next WNBA team.

If she wants to play in the W, though, it seems unlikely that she will re-sign with the Liberty. New York is committing a ton of money to Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Satou Sabally, and Meesseman’s stint with the team was somewhat underwhelming last season.

She could make a real difference for the Minnesota Lynx and Golden State Valkyries. The Lynx lost Alanna Smith, Jessica Shepard, and Maria Kliundikova, and Napheesa Collier will miss some time. Even after signing Natasha Howard, the Lynx need size and talent in the frontcourt. Meesseman could help them retain their contender status.

The Valkyries want to build a contender, but they have only landed Gabby Williams in free agency so far. Meesseman would be a nice addition to a team short on star power and size.

Natasha Cloud

Mar 2, 2026; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Phantom BC wing Natasha Cloud (15) celebrates after defeating Vinyl BC 83-75 at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Sabrina Ionescu-Natasha Cloud backcourt wasn’t what it could have been for the Liberty last season. They may prefer to just put the ball in Ionescu’s hands as much as possible and play Leonie Fiebich in the backcourt with her.

So, Cloud may be on the market. She is a great defender, a reliable playmaker, and a championship veteran. The young Washington Mystics could use a veteran ball handler after losing Sug Sutton in the expansion draft. Cloud also played with Kiki Iriafen in Unrivaled, as the two helped bring the Phantom to the finals.

Tina Charles

Sep 10, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) interacts with Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles (31) as she is interviewed after a game at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The fact that Tina Charles hasn’t signed anywhere yet makes one wonder if she’s ready to retire. The 37-year-old last played for the Connecticut Sun, the team that drafted her, and it seems fair to expect that she would love to play for the franchise in its last season in Connecticut. But the Sun already signed Brittney Griner.

Charles was still an impactful scorer and rebounder last season and could fill a similar need as Meesseman for the Lynx and Valkyries. She could also be a great veteran presence for a Portland Fire team heavily built around young talent.

Tiffany Hayes

Mar 2, 2026; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Phantom BC guard Tiffany Hayes (31) gestures following a timeout called by Vinyl BC in the third quarter at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Tiffany Hayes’s first season with the Valkyries was marred by injuries, but when she was available, she was an important part of the team’s offense. She played well in Unrivaled and certainly still has some good basketball in her.

Re-signing with the Valkyries seems to make most sense, but she could also add to a Phoenix Mercury team that lost its leading scorer when Satou Sabally signed with the Liberty.

Odyssey Sims

Sep 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Odyssey Sims (1) celebrates a made shot in the first half during game four against the Las Vegas Aces of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Odyssey Sims was phenomenal for the Indiana Fever after they signed her to a hardship contract in the wake of several injuries. Without her, they wouldn’t have gotten as close to making the finals as they did. Since the Fever signed Ty Harris and drafted Raven Johnson, it seems unlikely that Sims will get another shot with the Fever.

Sims would be a very fun fit in Minnesota. A guard rotation of Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride, Olivia Miles, and Odyssey Sims would be exciting for a team with big postseason aspirations. The Valkyries could also use someone behind Veronica Burton who can run an offense and defend but also put up points in a hurry.

Otherwise, she could be a veteran leader for a Fire team that will rely heavily on 21-year-old Carla Leite to run the show. She could also contribute immediately to the Seattle Storm after Skylar Diggins’s move to Chicago.

Aari McDonald

Aug 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Aari McDonald (2) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Aari McDonald also played well for the Fever as an injury replacement before she was added to the team’s ever-growing injury report. She is in a very similar position to Sims regarding her future with the Fever.

McDonald could help a Storm team that currently has Natisha Hiedeman, Taina Mair, and Jade Melbourne as the primary candidates at the point guard spot. She could also contribute to the Mercury after they lost Lexi Held in the expansion draft.